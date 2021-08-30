We’ve got the Scoop on Diana Eneje’s #19thon19th Birthday Celebration

Connect with us
Fashion model and influencer Diana Eneje celebrated her 19th birthday on the 19th of August and she went all out to host her loved ones for a pleasant time.

Giving Barbie doll vibes, Diana looked breathtaking in her pink and lilac Diana has shared photos and a vlog from her #19onthe19th birthday bash and you should totally catch up on all the fun that went down.

Captioning the photos, Diana wrote:

My Dreamy #diana19thon19th 💗 Appreciation to everyone that attended my birthday party, I felt so loved I couldn’t stop crying, big love to each and everyone of you, big love to my manager, team and family 💗. The themed decor was everything! Thanks to @bespokeballoonsng & @palettexflair for doing the magic!

Check out the soothing photos of the celebrant and her friends:

Watch the vlog below:

Photo Credit: @diana_eneje |@abayomiakinaina

