Basketmouth Shares First Photo of His New Baby Girl & She Is Beyond Adorable

Basketmouth and Elsie Okpocha welcomed their new baby girl in June, and are now sharing her first photo with the public.

And her name is Maya Okpocha.

On Tuesday, the comedian shared a photo of his new baby dressed in a tulle gown decorated with a pearl bead on Instagram. “Her name is Maya…Maya Okpocha. P.S: Now I have to buy a new gun.” his caption read.

In Elsie’s post, she shared a photo of Maya preciously wrapped up in a red swaddle and matching flower crown, while sharing her testimony on how she welcomed her little miracle into the world.

My Little Miracle….. So let me share my testimony with you

So on the day i put to birth, i was rejected by 2 hospitals(i had registered in one of them ) even though labour had started and my contractions were happening every 2minutes, their reason was that I hadn’t done my antenatal with them so they didn’t want to take me in case there was an emergency, So after 40mins of driving back and forth, i was eventually admitted to Reddington Hospital in VI, i can only thank God it was midnight so there was no traffic, so while in the labour room, my water broke and i had a cord Prolapse…. (Never heard of it until that day) So a Cord Prolapse is when the cord comes out of the uterus before the baby, when this happens, it can result in a loss of oxygen to the baby, and may even result in a stillbirth. But God was gracious, he was kind, he didn’t let the Devil win…. When i saw the Doctor and Nurses Panic, i knew Something was wrong, in that moment of fear, I started to declare life for myself and my baby, thankfully God came through as always Fortunately the Doctor knew the emergency steps to take to keep my baby alive while they prepared me for an emergency CS, the CS doctor arrived in good time and i had my baby who is well and alive.Thank you Lord.

This is their third child together, and fourth child for Basketmouth.

Congrats to that happy family on the new addition.

Photo Credit: @poshbabiesphotography