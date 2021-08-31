Catch Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Interview with #BBNaija’s Maria, JMK & Sammie

Connect with us
Movies & TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sat with the recently evicted BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates, Maria, JMK and Sammie.

In this quick interview, Maria spoke about her feelings for Pere, as well as her awkward relationship with Queen, Angel and Whitemoney.

JMK spoke about her time in the house, how she feels about her eviction and some incriminating tweets, while Sammie shared more deets on his time in the house, his situation-ship with Angel and all the tea on his fellow housemates.

Watch the videos below:

Maria

JMK

Sammie

