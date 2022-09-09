Connect with us

The Moment Tobi Amusan Defended Her Diamond League 100mH Title in 12.29secs!

Funmi Iyanda, Japheth Omojuwa & Hauwa Allahbura discuss Voting in New Episode of "Public Eye"

Don’t Miss Episode 6 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

New Video: Joeboy - Contour

“Everything I did, I’m happy I did them… with my full chest” — Deji says | Watch this Exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 Interview

Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu talks music licensing in new episode of the "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Some of the Movies Rachel Starred in & Produced

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: Hermes' Veto Power & Predictions for Sunday's Eviction

Catch Enioluwa & Joy in Episode 7 of “Bukie’s Kitchen Takeover”

Susan Pwajok debuts New Podcast "Surviving Lagos" | Listen to Episode 1

On Thursday, Tobi Amusan was a crowned 2022 Diamond League champion after finishing in 12.29s to successfully defend her Diamond League title. She became the first Nigerian to win the Diamond League title in 12.42 seconds, setting an African record on September 9, 2021.

Continuing her winning streak, she won the women’s 100-meter hurdles in the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich this year.

This victory adds to her list of accomplishments in 2022, which includes the World Record, World Athletics Championship in Oregon, Commonwealth, and Africa Championship titles.

Her record of 12.29s beats that of Tia Jones of the United States of America (USA), whose time of 12.40 seconds put her in second place. Jamaica’s Britany Anderson came third in 12.42 seconds, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished fourth in 12.49 seconds.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

