The Moment Tobi Amusan Defended Her Diamond League 100mH Title in 12.29secs!

On Thursday, Tobi Amusan was a crowned 2022 Diamond League champion after finishing in 12.29s to successfully defend her Diamond League title. She became the first Nigerian to win the Diamond League title in 12.42 seconds, setting an African record on September 9, 2021.

Continuing her winning streak, she won the women’s 100-meter hurdles in the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich this year.

This victory adds to her list of accomplishments in 2022, which includes the World Record, World Athletics Championship in Oregon, Commonwealth, and Africa Championship titles.

Her record of 12.29s beats that of Tia Jones of the United States of America (USA), whose time of 12.40 seconds put her in second place. Jamaica’s Britany Anderson came third in 12.42 seconds, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished fourth in 12.49 seconds.

