Congratulations to Nigeria's Ese Brume on Breaking the Commonwealth Games Record Twice!

#CommonwealthGames2022: Goodness Nwachukwu Breaks World Record Twice in Discus

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

#CommonwealthGames2022: Weightlifter Taiwo Liadi wins silver medal for Nigeria

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Things You Must Teach Your Children

Meet the 13 Nigerian Entrepreneurs in Top 50 of Africa’s Business Heroes 2022 Prize Competition

#CommonwealthGames2022: Nigeria wins another Gold Medal thanks to Weightlifter Rafiatu Folashade Lawal!

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Nigeria to the World! Five Nigerian Women Who Broke Boundaries & Made History this July

Nigeria's Ese Brume wins Long Jump Silver at World Athletics Championships

Congratulations to Nigeria’s Ese Brume on Breaking the Commonwealth Games Record Twice!

13 mins ago

Congratulations to Nigeria’s representative, Ese Brume, for winning gold in the women’s long jump event of the Commonwealth Games after leaping a distance of 7.00m on the last day of the competition held in Birmingham, England.

She broke the games record twice in about an hour, jumping 6.99m and 7m.

In 2014, Ese won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Eight years later, she reclaimed her spot in the first place and earned Nigeria yet another gold medal.

A few weeks ago, Ese Brume won the silver medal in the Women’s Long Jump competition with a final leap of 7.02 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. That’s how stars do!

Watch the record-breaking moment in the video below:

