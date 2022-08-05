Inspired
#CommonwealthGames2022: Goodness Nwachukwu Breaks World Record Twice in Discus
Goodness Nwachukwu won a gold medal for Team Nigeria in the women’s E42.44/61.64 discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
At her first attempt, had a throw that stopped at the 34.84m mark, breaking the existing World Record. Then she set a new record afterwards with a throw of 26.56m.
Watch the moment below:
🇳🇬Goodness Nwachukwu delights the crowd at @birminghamcg22 🥏
Discus thrower sets new record as Alexander Stadium witnesses #ParaAthletics gold medals from 🇦🇺@CommGamesAUS, 🇿🇦 @TeamSA2024, and🏴@TeamWales.
Read more 🔗 https://t.co/z2zw2H5kPH@MakingOfChamps pic.twitter.com/oE6vuc1U2i
— #ParaAthletics (@ParaAthletics) August 5, 2022