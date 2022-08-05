Connect with us

#CommonwealthGames2022: Goodness Nwachukwu Breaks World Record Twice in Discus

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

#CommonwealthGames2022: Weightlifter Taiwo Liadi wins silver medal for Nigeria

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Things You Must Teach Your Children

Meet the 13 Nigerian Entrepreneurs in Top 50 of Africa’s Business Heroes 2022 Prize Competition

#CommonwealthGames2022: Nigeria wins another Gold Medal thanks to Weightlifter Rafiatu Folashade Lawal!

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Nigeria to the World! Five Nigerian Women Who Broke Boundaries & Made History this July

Nigeria's Ese Brume wins Long Jump Silver at World Athletics Championships

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan breaks World Record, then wins 100mH Gold at World Athletics Championships!

#CommonwealthGames2022: Goodness Nwachukwu Breaks World Record Twice in Discus

59 mins ago

Goodness Nwachukwu won a gold medal for Team Nigeria in the women’s E42.44/61.64 discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

At her first attempt, had a throw that stopped at the 34.84m mark, breaking the existing World Record. Then she set a new record afterwards with a throw of 26.56m.

Watch the moment below:

 

