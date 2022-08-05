Connect with us

News

#CommonwealthGames2022: Folashade Oluwafemiayon Breaks Own World Record to Win Gold in Powerlifting

Inspired News

#CommonwealthGames2022: Goodness Nwachukwu Breaks World Record Twice in Discus

News

Listen to Fireboy DML's New Album "Playboy" on BN

News

#BNxBBNaija7: Amaka, Christy O, Cyph, Khalid & Phyna up for Possible Eviction!

Inspired News

Meet the 13 Nigerian Entrepreneurs in Top 50 of Africa’s Business Heroes 2022 Prize Competition

News

#CommonwealthGames2022: Weightlifter Adijat Adenike Olarinoye wins Gold Medal

News

Omah Lay's Performance of "I'm a Mess" on Vevo Ctrl is as Soothing as Expected

News

LEAP Africa’s Youth Day of Service 2022 is Here! Learn how You can Join in creating Sustainable Change

Inspired News

Nigeria's Ese Brume wins Long Jump Silver at World Athletics Championships

Inspired News

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan breaks World Record, then wins 100mH Gold at World Athletics Championships!

News

#CommonwealthGames2022: Folashade Oluwafemiayon Breaks Own World Record to Win Gold in Powerlifting

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Folashade Oluwafemiayo won a Gold Medal by breaking her own World Record and lifting 155kg at the Commonwealth Games.

The Paralympic champion garnered a cumulative of 123.4 points landing her first place. Folashade had set a World Record of 152.5kg at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She has raised the bar yet again, breaking her own record in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Nigeria has emerged tops in the three events contested for at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with the highest number of medals so far.

Photo Credit: MakingofChampions

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Comet Nsowu: Opportunities Define your Thoughts and Quests in Life

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG

Rita Chidinma: What’s Your Breastfeeding Story?

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global
css.php