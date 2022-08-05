CommonwealthGames2022: Folashade Oluwafemiayon Breaks Own World Record to Win Gold in Powerlifting

Folashade Oluwafemiayo won a Gold Medal by breaking her own World Record and lifting 155kg at the Commonwealth Games.

The Paralympic champion garnered a cumulative of 123.4 points landing her first place. Folashade had set a World Record of 152.5kg at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She has raised the bar yet again, breaking her own record in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Nigeria has emerged tops in the three events contested for at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with the highest number of medals so far.

Photo Credit: MakingofChampions