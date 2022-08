Fireboy DML has released his highly anticipated third studio album titled, “Playboy“.

This album is a follow-up to albums, “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” and “Apollo.” The album has 14 songs and features guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, Chris Brown, Rema, Euro, Asake, and Shenseea. It also includes his previously released record “Peru.”

Listen to the album below:

Stream on other platforms here.