#BNxBBNaija7: Amaka, Christy O, Cyph, Khalid & Phyna up for Possible Eviction!
The first #BBNaija Level Up Live nomination show finally happened tonight!
The current HOH, Hermes had the privilege to nominate 5 housemates (from Level 2) for possible eviction this week.
He selected Khalid, Phyna, Amaka, Christy O and Cyph.
He nominated Cyph because he believes he’s the strongest; Phyna because she’s quite an alpha; Christy O for being a strong character at the wager; Amaka for her strong voice and personality; and Khalid, although it was an emotional decision, he sees him as a threat.
Final list of nominees from Biggie:
Cyph
Phyna
Christy O
Khalid
Amaka @TECNOMobileNG #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNTECNO
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 1, 2022
It’s time to stan your fave and vote to keep them in Biggie’s House. Click here to find out how you can vote.
