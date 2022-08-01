BNxBBNaija7: Amaka, Christy O, Cyph, Khalid & Phyna up for Possible Eviction!

The first #BBNaija Level Up Live nomination show finally happened tonight!

The current HOH, Hermes had the privilege to nominate 5 housemates (from Level 2) for possible eviction this week.

He selected Khalid, Phyna, Amaka, Christy O and Cyph.

He nominated Cyph because he believes he’s the strongest; Phyna because she’s quite an alpha; Christy O for being a strong character at the wager; Amaka for her strong voice and personality; and Khalid, although it was an emotional decision, he sees him as a threat.

It’s time to stan your fave and vote to keep them in Biggie’s House. Click here to find out how you can vote.