Meet the 13 Nigerian Entrepreneurs in Top 50 of Africa’s Business Heroes 2022 Prize Competition

#CommonwealthGames2022: Nigeria wins another Gold Medal thanks to Weightlifter Rafiatu Folashade Lawal!

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Nigeria to the World! Five Nigerian Women Who Broke Boundaries & Made History this July

Nigeria's Ese Brume wins Long Jump Silver at World Athletics Championships

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan breaks World Record, then wins 100mH Gold at World Athletics Championships!

Global Citizen highlights the state of gender-based violence in Nigeria in new short film "Roadmap to 36"

"Don’t allow it to limit your dreams or cap your potential" - Adekunle Gold shares his story as a Sickle Cell Warrior

Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation announces the third cycle of Project 40at40, An IVF grant for 40 Couples

It's Officially Dr. Tiwa Savage as Singer Receives Honorary Degree from University of Kent

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, a flagship philanthropic program established by the Jack Ma Foundation to spotlight and support African entrepreneurs, has announced the top 50 finalists for its 2022 edition. This year, the competition received more than 21,000 applications and saw applicants from across all 54 African countries.

The Nigerians on the list include:

Abdullateef Olaosebikan – NaFarm Foods Ltd

Abimbola Adebakin – my-Medicines Pan African Limited

Amanda Etuk – Messenger

Ayoola Dominic – Koolboks

Femi Oyedipe – LoshesChocolate

Okey Esse – Powerstove Energy

Oluwatomi Ayorinde – CrowdForce

Oluwatomi Solanke – Trove Finance

Oluwatosin Olaseinde – Money Africa

Rahmah Aderinoye – Rashak Farms and Agro Allied Limited

Riches Attai – Winich Farms

Seyi Abolaji – Wilson’s Juice Company Ltd.

Tunde Adeyemi – D-Olivette Global Enterprise

Find more information on the finalists here.

There was a 20% increase in applications from Central Africa, accounting for 9% of the total applications received. Southern Africa accounted for 17%, while East Africa and West Africa accounted for 17% and 43% of all applications respectively. Additionally, there was a 26% increase in applications from North Africa compared to last year, accounting for 7% of the total applications received. This year, the number of applications from 34 countries rose by more than 50%. Countries such as Egypt, Burkina Faso, Malawi and Burundi especially saw a tremendous growth in applications, further strengthening ABH’s position as a truly Pan-African initiative.

Women entrepreneurs were well-represented amongst the pool of applicants, making up 31% of applications. The participants also ranged in age from 19 to 72, a demonstration that there is no age limit on being an entrepreneur. Entering its fourth edition, ABH has become a well-recognized philanthropic program in Africa. Most applicants learned about the competition through word of mouth.

A pool of over 60 judges will now interview the top 50 candidates who come from a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, energy, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Among the top 50, 10% are Francophone, 42% are female and 60% operate in rural areas. For the first time, applicants from Burkina Faso, Somalia, Guinea, and Burundi are represented in the top 50.

“We are thrilled to see that all of the countries and regions of Africa are represented in this year’s competition and to have a more diverse pool of applicants than ever,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Head of Partnerships & Programs, Africa’s Business Heroes. “It is encouraging to see more than 21,000 entrepreneurs throw their hats into the ring from a wide spectrum of industries, regardless of their gender and age.”

“The top 50 finalists of the ABH 2022 competition show what great potential and talent exists in Africa. We are looking forward to spotlighting them and giving them the support they need to grow and generate a positive impact for both their businesses and the communities they serve,” she added.

The top 50 finalists of ABH 2022 recently participated in a virtual boot camp in preparation for their next round of interviews with judges. The boot camp featured sessions led by partners and judges alike. Topics included using data to better understand markets, identifying opportunities to scale, running effective digital marketing campaigns and selling in the digital age.

In late August, the top 20 will be identified and announced. The top 10 will be announced in October, before they go on to the grand finale where they will pitch live to global business legends and secure their share of the US$1.5 million prize pool. The official slogan of the competition this year, “It’s African Time,” is a bold call to action to all talented African entrepreneurs who are challenging stereotypes associated with “African time” – by creating local impact and building a better, more inclusive future through their businesses.

