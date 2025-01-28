Want to Become More Confident? You Should Read This Thread by Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa

Confidence. We all want it, but sometimes it can feel like something only a few people have figured out. Although many would argue that confidence is inborn, many have shared how, over the years, they have built it brick by brick.

Recently, Olúwatósìn Olaseinde, the founder of Money Africa and Ladda, sparked an interesting conversation on X (formerly Twitter) with the question, “For people who grew their confidence over time, how did you do it?” Tosin shared that she keeps the promises she makes to herself. And every time she challenges herself, her confidence grows. She also added, “I surround myself with people who are pushing themselves.”

People have joined the conversation, giving tips like self-acceptance, stepping out of one’s comfort zone, striving for more, and so on. If you are looking to become more confident, then you should check out the responses below.

Let me go first

1) I keep the promises I made to myself. Every time I challenge myself, it improves my confidence level.

2) I surround myself with people who are pushing themselves. — Olúwatósìn Olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde) January 25, 2025

I accepted myself and acknowledged the fact that I wasn’t defined by my looks. I used to be slim and had other things I was struggling with. So, I focused on building my gifts rather than how I looked and committed to learning how to get better. I put myself out there and kept… — iBakecake Signatures (@Oluchi_Imoh_) January 25, 2025

Confidence didn’t happen overnight for me, it’s something I built slowly over the years. I started by taking small steps outside my comfort zone, even when I was scared. Each time I succeeded, no matter how small the win, it gave me a little more belief in myself. I also… — Tolulope Michael (@im_tolumichael) January 26, 2025

Leaned more into my strengths. Yes I’m not the most focused person but you would probably not find anyone more talented than I am. Leaned into my talents and it grew from there. — Live Band Hijacker (@Ken_Chuk) January 25, 2025

I am still working on building my confidence, but these are the key steps that have been helping me 1. I stopped holding myself back out of shyness or timidity and started engaging more with people. 2. I read a lot because there is a certain confidence that comes with being… — Feranmi (@UniqueFeranmii) January 25, 2025

Never buy into your own hype, yet stay teachable and keep believing in your innate potential. — Fola Aina (@folanski) January 25, 2025

Focused on building competence. I learned everything I could and anything. Consciously decided to let go of shame and focused on learning. Constant curiosity and hard work. Your confidence grows once you can genuinely respect yourself for pushing through challenges. — Mr. Possible (@Mrpossidez) January 25, 2025

I read books, listened to tedtalk and forced myself to speak, tried becoming the class rep, joined the choir and lead songs, wrote articles and read them. Became platoon king at Nysc camp, sang and rapped at Nysc camp. — Peterrock 🌖: Web & UX/UI designer (@PeterROCK_) January 25, 2025

I read books, alot of them

Two of those books that helped are

(1) Spirit of leadership by Myles Munroe

(2) Outliers by Malcom gladwell.

These books will help you see all the amazing things you’ve not ever seen about yourself. — Ayomide | Social Media Manager VA⭐ (@AyeniMosesAyom1) January 25, 2025

Talking to just strangers was the magic moments for me — Ogunrinde Olabusayo Felix (@busayo_16) January 25, 2025

Feature image by Ogo Johnson for Pexels