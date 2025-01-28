Connect with us

Inspired Living

Want to Become More Confident? You Should Read This Thread by Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa

Culture Inspired Scoop

Seun Badejo Is Digitising Ancient Nsibidi Scripts with Agụ Display Typeface

Inspired Living Scoop

A Perfect 5.00 CGPA & Big Goals – See How Samuel Badekele Achieved Academic Excellence

Inspired Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Similoluwa Scott Proves First-Class Degrees Are Possible in a Federal University

Career Inspired Music

After 20 Years of Radio, Do2dtun Is Ready To Share His Story with a New Book Release

Inspired News

Baseball Player Joseph Deng Makes History as First South Sudanese to be Signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers

Inspired Living Music Scoop

On This Day in 2021, Ayra Starr's Debut EP Made Us All Say "Who's That Girl?

Inspired Living

Ogun State Teacher Kayode Adewale Makes Final List for $1 million Global Teacher Prize

BN TV Inspired Living

Pastor Olushola Olaleye Talks Balancing Ministry & Personal Life with Amanda Dara

Inspired Living Scoop

What Does It Take to Earn ₦1,000,000 a Month? Nigerians Share Real Answers

Inspired

Want to Become More Confident? You Should Read This Thread by Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa

I consciously decided to let go of shame and focused on learning.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Confidence. We all want it, but sometimes it can feel like something only a few people have figured out. Although many would argue that confidence is inborn, many have shared how, over the years, they have built it brick by brick.

Recently, Olúwatósìn Olaseinde, the founder of Money Africa and Ladda, sparked an interesting conversation on X (formerly Twitter) with the question, “For people who grew their confidence over time, how did you do it?” Tosin shared that she keeps the promises she makes to herself. And every time she challenges herself, her confidence grows. She also added, “I surround myself with people who are pushing themselves.”

People have joined the conversation, giving tips like self-acceptance, stepping out of one’s comfort zone, striving for more, and so on. If you are looking to become more confident, then you should check out the responses below.

Feature image by Ogo Johnson for Pexels

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php