CommonwealthGames2022: Nigeria wins another Gold Medal thanks to Weightlifter Rafiatu Folashade Lawal!

Nigerian weightlifter, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, earned the country a gold medal in the women’s 59kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England. This comes on the heels of Adijat Adenike Olarinoye‘s victory in the Women’s 55kg weightlifting event.

She broke three Commonwealth Games records by lifting 90kg in the snatch, 116kg in the clean and jerk, and 206kg in total.

ANOTHER GOLD 🥇 | GOD has blessed Nigeria with great women bringing honour to the country. We've seen Tobi Amusan, Olarinoye Adijat, now, Folashade Lawal Rafiatu just won another gold for #TeamNigeria in women 59KG event at #CommonwealthGames2022 in Birmingham. #NewNigeria 🇳🇬 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Dv9vHMndaK — ✍ Sèyí Gesindé – Ghéshè (@GhesheS) July 31, 2022

Nigeria's Folashade Lawal Rafiatu wins gold in the women's 59kg weightlifting event. She also made a new #CommonwealthGames record. Naija!!! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZrULuHeSDR — Austin Okon-Akpan (@ProudlyAustin) July 31, 2022

In the men’s 67kg event, Nigeria’s representative Edidiong Joseph Umoafia won Bronze. He lifted 130kg in the snatch and 160kg in the Clean and Jerk for a total of 290kg.