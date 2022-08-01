Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

#CommonwealthGames2022: Nigeria wins another Gold Medal thanks to Weightlifter Rafiatu Folashade Lawal!

Features Inspired

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Nigeria to the World! Five Nigerian Women Who Broke Boundaries & Made History this July

Inspired News

Nigeria's Ese Brume wins Long Jump Silver at World Athletics Championships

Inspired News

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan breaks World Record, then wins 100mH Gold at World Athletics Championships!

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Global Citizen highlights the state of gender-based violence in Nigeria in new short film "Roadmap to 36"

Inspired Music Scoop

"Don’t allow it to limit your dreams or cap your potential" - Adekunle Gold shares his story as a Sickle Cell Warrior

Inspired

Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation announces the third cycle of Project 40at40, An IVF grant for 40 Couples

Inspired Music Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Officially Dr. Tiwa Savage as Singer Receives Honorary Degree from University of Kent

Career Inspired Movies & TV

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu Named Head of Nigerian Local Originals for Amazon Prime Video

Inspired

#CommonwealthGames2022: Nigeria wins another Gold Medal thanks to Weightlifter Rafiatu Folashade Lawal!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian weightlifter, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, earned the country a gold medal in the women’s 59kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England. This comes on the heels of Adijat Adenike Olarinoye‘s victory in the Women’s 55kg weightlifting event.

She broke three Commonwealth Games records by lifting 90kg in the snatch, 116kg in the clean and jerk, and 206kg in total.

In the men’s 67kg event, Nigeria’s representative Edidiong Joseph Umoafia won Bronze. He lifted 130kg in the snatch and 160kg in the Clean and Jerk for a total of 290kg.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Ask Sade About Trusts: Help! My Late Father’s Brother is About to Sell His Properties

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Purchase Apartments Close to Shopping Malls

BN Book Review: Tall Tales by Obi Echezona | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through Content Creation, Christian Obi (The Igbo Wolf) Lays Bare His Dreams and Utopia
css.php