CommonwealthGames2022: Weightlifter Adijat Adenike Olarinoye wins Nigeria’s First Gold Medal

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, Nigeria’s representative at the Women’s 55kg weightlifting event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has broken a record! She went on to win gold in the category, the first ever for Nigeria.

She lifted a combined total of 203kg.

FIRST MEDAL, AND IT IS GOLD! Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye has won Naija's 1st medal at the #CommonwealthGames2022, lifting a combined total of 203kg, a GAMES' RECORD to win the women's 55kg Weightlifting event. Adijat came under pressure, but she survived to clinch GOLD! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q9qkSvapLN — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) July 30, 2022

We are quite proud of our Nigerian sportswomen. From Ese Brume, Nigeria’s representative at the World Athletics Championships (Women’s Long Jump), who earned the silver medal with a final jump of 7.02 metres in Eugene, Oregon, to Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s representative in the 100m Hurdles, who broke two records, won gold in the category and became Nigeria’s first ever World Championship gold, this month of July has been historic.