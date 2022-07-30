Connect with us

#CommonwealthGames2022: Weightlifter Adijat Adenike Olarinoye wins Nigeria’s First Gold Medal

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, Nigeria’s representative at the Women’s 55kg weightlifting event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has broken a record! She went on to win gold in the category, the first ever for Nigeria.

She lifted a combined total of 203kg.

We are quite proud of our Nigerian sportswomen. From Ese Brume, Nigeria’s representative at the World Athletics Championships (Women’s Long Jump), who earned the silver medal with a final jump of 7.02 metres in Eugene, Oregon, to Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s representative in the 100m Hurdles, who broke two records, won gold in the category and became Nigeria’s first ever World Championship gold, this month of July has been historic.

