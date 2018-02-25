DapchiGirls: FG confirms 110 Girls Missing

The Federal Government has confirmed that 110 students of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, are so far unaccounted for, after suspected insurgents from a faction of Boko Haram invaded their school last Monday

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the figure after a meeting between a Federal Government delegation and representatives of key stakeholders in Damaturu on Sunday.

A statement issued on the meeting listed the key stakeholders to include state government, the college, the parents, security agencies and Bursari Local Government officials, where Dapchi is situated.

The statement was signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister, Segun Adeyemi.

The minister said that based on the briefing from the Principal of the College, Adama Abdulkarim, and the state Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Lami, 906 students were in the school on the day of the attack.

He said from the 906 students in the school, 110 have not been accounted for.