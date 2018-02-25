Youths set Anambra Church ablaze after Man says God told him to Marry his 17-year old Sister

Youth of Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State have burned to the ground a church after a teacher married his 17-year-old sister, Punch reports.

Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe had married his sister at the Dwelling Fullness of God Church in Agba, Anambra State.

Ezeibekwe had reportedly said he was instructed by God to do so, quoting from the bible to support his claim, saying: “One advantage of doing this is that it discourages divorce. It also retains family values and norms.”

“I don’t feel guilty. I don’t feel ashamed. I don’t feel intimidated in any way. Only God can stop us,” he continued.

The two had reportedly been married by their elder brother Chijioke Ezeibekwe who is said to be a priest at the church.

Another brother of theirs, Emeka Ezeibekwe, the eldest of the family, kicked against the wedding, saying: “It’s over my dead body that they will call themselves husband and wife. It can’t happen.”

Photo Credit: Punch