Youths set Anambra Church ablaze after Man says God told him to Marry his 17-year old Sister

25.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

Youth of Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State have burned to the ground a church after a teacher married his 17-year-old sister, Punch reports.

Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe had married his sister at the Dwelling Fullness of God Church in Agba, Anambra State.

Ezeibekwe had reportedly said he was instructed by God to do so, quoting from the bible to support his claim, saying: “One advantage of doing this is that it discourages divorce. It also retains family values and norms.”

“I don’t feel guilty. I don’t feel ashamed. I don’t feel intimidated in any way. Only God can stop us,” he continued.

The two had reportedly been married by their elder brother Chijioke Ezeibekwe who is said to be a priest at the church.

Another brother of theirs, Emeka Ezeibekwe, the eldest of the family, kicked against the wedding, saying: “It’s over my dead body that they will call themselves husband and wife. It can’t happen.”

4 Comments on Youths set Anambra Church ablaze after Man says God told him to Marry his 17-year old Sister
  John February 26, 2018 at 9:37 am

    The way I see it..if you are so liberal that you support gays and lesbian marriages but you do not support this..you are a damn hypocrite… after all , they are consenting adults and they are in love^2 and love conquers all and they should have the right to marry whoever they want….remember that

    Reply
    Iganya February 26, 2018 at 12:55 pm

      That is strange for you to say. She is only 17. How can you say that? It is also incest? Eww

      Love this! 21
  Tony February 26, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Interpretation can ruin lives. Hmmmm and this 17 year old is being abused while family watches. I am just speechless at the way people use the bi le these days.

    Reply
  Bowl February 26, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    And thank God for these youths ! The land is still sacred to its inhabitants. Nobody desecrates it anyhow !

    Reply
  Post a comment

