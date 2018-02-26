BellaNaija

Are you Ready to get Alerts in Millions? Here’s how to Enter the Fidelity Bank #GAIMReloadedDanceContest

fidelity bankMillionaires have emerged in the Get Alert in Millions Reloaded Promo. The only thing stopping you from winning these millions is you because now you can dance and win millions at the same time.

In case you don’t know how to dance, don’t worry Kaffy has some dance moves to get you started. Watch this video:

Campaign mechanisms:

Step 1Go to https://www.fidelitybank.ng/dancecontest/ to download the GAIMReloaded jingle.
Step 2: Upload a 60-second video of yourself or group dancing to the GAIMReloaded jingle.
Step 3: Post and share your video on Instagram using the hashtags #GAIMReloaded and #GAIMReloadedDanceContest.
Step 4: Tag and follow Fidelity Bank Plc on Instagram to make your entry valid.
Step 5: Get your friends and family to like, share and comment on your video.

The top 5 videos each week with the highest number of views and likes will win up to N100,000 cash prize. At the end of the month, a draw will be held for all 20 winners, where one person will win the grand prize of N1,000,000.

The contest runs from Monday, January 29th to Sunday, March 11th, 2018.

Start sending your video now.

Terms & Condition Apply!

Don’t forget you can also win Mega Millions in the ongoing GAIM Reloaded Promo.

How to win:

Open any Fidelity Savings Account or top-up your existing Savings Account with N10,000. Grow your account balance to N50, 000 or maintain a monthly average balance of N200,000 to stand a chance to win the Grand prize. Consolation prizes of TV sets, Refrigerator and Generators will also be won. For more details visit: www.fidelitybank.ng  

You Too Can Be A Winner. Start Saving, Start Winning!

