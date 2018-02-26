BellaNaija

Have you heard about African Development Bank’s “Africa of my Dreams” Writing Contest? Here’s how to Enter

What does the Africa of your dreams look like? What hopes and dreams do you have? How do you envision the future?

As an African organization serving Africans, the African Development Bank (AfDB) ’s dream is to build today a better future for Africa’s tomorrow. The goal is to unlock the potential of Africa’s youth. AfDB envisions a continent that is dynamic, prosperous and has the visionary leadership of its largest demographic asset – the youth. 

The Bank recognizes the energy, creativity and innovative thinking that many of our youth bring to the table.

Ahead of its Annual Meetings, which will be held on the theme “Accelerating Africa’s Industrialization,” in Busan, Korea, in May 2018, AfDB has launched a writing competition for young Africans aged 20-29.

All you have to do is write an article (no longer than 1,000 words) on the Africa of my Dreams, based on any of the following sub-themes:

  • Smart Cities and Urban Development
  • The Internet of Things
  • Agriculture as a Business
  • 4th Industrial Revolution
  • ICTs and the video game industry
  • Inclusive and sustainable industrial development
  • Integrating Africa through Entertainment
  • Blockchain and cryptocurrency
  • The future of entrepreneurship
  • Health innovation

You can submit your entry using this link.

Get more information HERE.

Four winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to attend the Korea event. Winners in each category will also take home a laptop computer, and runners-up will get tablets.

  • Mrs chidukane February 26, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew! To think I was going to reduce my age to enter for this till I saw the s—ty prizes. Trip to Korea,really? Laptop? Where is the cash? Ugh

    Love this! 12 Reply
