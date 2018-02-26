BNShareYourHustle Vol 6: BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Thank you BellaNaijarians for sharing your fave SMEs in the fourth edition of our #BNShareYourHustle.
There were a total of 146 comments and after a thorough check, the winner is Milk and Honey Gourmet Services – @milkandhoneyng
A BN representative will contact you shortly!
**
Hey, BellaNaijarians!
It’s official, we have kicked off a monthly friendly competition where you, the BN community, get to nominate your favourite small-scale business at the beginning of the week and the highest nominated business will get a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).
For the maiden edition there was a total of 285 comments and after a thorough check, the winner was Atley The Honeymooner who was our hustler for the week.
Now, we’re back with volume 6!
With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.
How It Works
- Comment below your favourite small-scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
- Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the week
- Share the social media handles for the business
Please Note:
- One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
- The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
- Only legitimate businesses will be considered
**Other Ts&Cs apply
The competition opens NOW and will close on Wednesday, 21st of February. The winner’s post will be published on Monday 26th of February.
Start nominating!
MyJobMag.com is a great platform for candidates and employers with the primary aim of connecting great candidates to great employers. The website features jobs, tips, CV Builder, Internship connect, salaries and reviews, etc. With the increased unemployment in the system, connecting young people to a platform that informs is a great idea.
Twitter: @myjobmag
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/myjobmag
Instagram: @myjobmag
MyJobMag!
MyJobMag is doing a great job connecting candidates with great employers in Nigeria. MyJobMag also offers lots of great features such as tips, internship connect, salaries and company reviews among others.
The major idea is to make job search easy for young people at large. Also, promoting a site that frowns as scam and “GNLD” jobs should be considered beneficial to young people at large.
I nominate Milk ‘n’ Honey Gourmet Meals. M&H is a meal subscription and catering company with different meal plans to suit your budget and dietary requirements. They have delivered breakfast and lunch, every day for Hubby and I for almost 3 years and have been consistent. I have engaged their catering services for my events and the feedback from friends and family have always been remarkable.
They make the best waffles and parfait I have ever had!.
I have seen the business grow from a small kitchen with no employees to being an employer of labour, I have had no regrets engaging their services and know that a feature on BN will boost the company’s visibility.
Twitter: @MilknHoneyNG
Instragram; @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com/
As you and hubby nor dey cook for una house, where una for dey chop dinner? Mama put specialists una must to be yoruba people. ALWAYS SHARING MONEY OUT IN THE FAMILY FOR EAT OUT.
instagram – lucydotng
facebook – lucydotng
twitter – lucydotng
I hope i am the first to comment…..
My favorite SME is Ournupital chest..
They are the first Nigerian cash gift registry to prepare newly engaged for the journey ahead.
Instagram: ournuptialchest
website: https://ournuptialchest.com/
lucy.ng
Online gifting store that has saved me a lot of stress, money and time to get me customized pretty gifts for my parties. The quality of the product is incomparable and the delivery is on point.
Looking for party gifts……..? Log onto lucy.ng
instagram – lucydotng
facebook – lucydotng
twitter – lucydotng
I LOVE LUCY!!!
I nominate Nolitics.com. Nolitics is an online platform/forum where you can discuss all things Nigerian politics and current affairs. I feel with the 2019 elections fast approaching, this is a great meeting point for all Nigerians and non-Nigerians in Nigeria and the diaspora who have a passion for the well-being and advancement of the country.
Instagram: @noliticsmedia
Facebook: @noliticsmedia
Twitter: @noliticsmedia
SpotNg
SpotNg is a beauty company that thrives to assist individuals meet their self-confidence needs via the sales of clothes, accessories, cosmetics and beauty products.
SpotNg also offers beauty consultancy.
Instagram: @spotng1
Facebook: @spotng.com.ng
Twitter: @spotng
My favorite SNE is Lucy.ng its an online store for souvenirs of any kind be it corporate gift, promotional gift, event favors, wedding packages. I don’t have to worry when it comes to gifting because all I need to do is to give them my specification and they deliver. Their process is simple and easy. They sell at wholesale prices and their prices are near market price.. Very affordable.
Instagram/twitter/facebook: Lucydotng
Website:www.Lucy.ng
I nominate milk ‘n’ honey gourmet meals because they provide very high quality catering services. They are also very efficient in their customer service delivery.
Their instagram handle is: @milkandhoneyng
Oh wow, such a great idea BN. GOD bless you lot. I have to nominate Milk ‘n’ Honey Gourmet Meals. It’s a catering service owned by a young strong woman who can cook!!! Chick makes all kinds of things from traditional to real bougie. She has an excellent team and they deliver quality everytime! The company also caters events and it’s always a hit back to back to back. Ahhh no their food is always really awesome abeg. And don’t even get me started on their cake!
More than anything, the owner has built this company from the ground up with her blood, sweat and tears and, I might add, the HOLY SPIRIT (only HE can teach a person how to cook like this abeg). Haha.
The point is, Milk ‘n’ Honey Gourmet Meals really and truly deserves this feature.
Twitter: @MilknHoneyNG
Instragram; @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com/
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery. Using natural and zero-calories ingredients, they make the best cookies, breads, cakes and confectionery I ever tasted. To think that while eating their sinfully yummy brownie, you’re gaining ZERO calories…it’s like an eating dodo in heaven. Win win!
Instagram: @bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery to be the best, customer savvy with a personal touch to each client making them feel special. Asides the fact that her ingredients are 100% organic, non fattening and healthy. You can give yourself a treat and not feel bad. I love her apple- peanut crispy snack, banana chocolate bread… @bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Milk ‘n’ Honey Gourmet Meals. M&H is a meal subscription and catering company.
Twitter: @MilknHoneyNG
Instragram; @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com/
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery. They use natural and zero-calories ingredients to make the cookies, breads, cakes and confectionery.
I nominate Bon Delice confectionary.
Amazing healthy desserts and treats
Amazing customer service
@bondeliceconfectionery
Bon Delice confectionery
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionerys , they are healthy snack bakers , in a world where everyone is watching weight . They are u go too for cheat meals and u aren’t adding the calories.
I nominate Bon Delice confectionary.
Amazing healthy desserts and treats
Amazing customer service
@bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate bon delice confectionery with their zero calorie confections. Instagram @bondeliceconfectionery
Nominating Bon Delice Confectionery.
Words are just not enough to describe them! 👌
I nominate Bon Felice Confectionery… Best Cookies ever
I nominate Bon Delice confectionary.
Amazing desserts and treats using healthy ingredients.
@bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon Delice confectionery. They make healthy cakes and cookies with natural ingredients. Their packaging is top notch as well as their customer service.
Instagram @bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery. They make healthy goodies that keep you going for more. Instagram Handle @bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery!
She’s contributing to the health of the Nigerian citizens in an amazing and unconventional way by providing healthy and guilt-free treats.
@bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon Delice
Healty Confectinaries and wonderful treat always. @bondeliceconfectinery
I nominate Bon Delice the Confectionery. She creates soulful, nourishing and healthy bakes. @bondeliceconfectinery.
Would nominate MilkNHoneyNG, it’s a gourmet meal subscription service for professionals on the go. Twitter @MilknHoneyNG, Instagram: MilkAndHoneyNG, Facebook link: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=923113731121012
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery simply because my well-being is important to me. Apart from providing me with healthy alternatives to cakes and cookies for my sweet tooth, Bon delice also shares information on trending health tips.
For health and fitness
Weight gain challenges…….. choose bondelice
IG handle is @bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon Delice….. aka Bon Delicious!
I nominate milk and honey gourmet meals as the best SME for consistency, superb customer care and excellent product and service delivery.
Their instagram handle is : @milkandhoneyng
Twitter: @milknhoneyNG
I nominate bon délice confectionery
She is one hardworking lady I know
True to her word of giving healthy natural treats.
With top notch customer service
@bondeliceconfectionery on all social media.
I nominate Bon Delice confectionary.
Amazing healthy desserts and treats
Amazing customer service
@bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate – Lace and Fabrics. Lace and fabrics is a store that sells retail, wholesale fabrics for both men and women. Be it a 3D Lace, Swiss lace, atiku to Ankara, they sell it all at reasonable and affordable prices, The store is located at the Jericho mall in Ibadan, and they also deliver across Nigeria.
The social media handle is IG – LaceFabricsng
FACEBOOK – LaceFabricng
I nominate Milk And Honey, a gourmet meals subscription service for professionals on the go. twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate AB of Bon Delice Confectionery. She uses natural ingredients and zero-calories ingredients also to make amazing cookies, breads, cakes and confectionery. + She has an amazing personality
I nominate Bon delice confectionary. Her pastries are absolutely delectable . AB for the win
.😚😚😚
I nominate Bon Dèlice Confectionery. They sell the most delicious healthy treats ever!
I nominate Bon Delice a trial will convince you. It is sinfully delightful and healthy at same time, saying you can “eat your cake and have it”.
We love Bondelice – her brownies and blondies are out of this world and are healthy too….like the answer to my foodie prayers – everyone needs a taste of bondelice 😋😋😋
@bondelice
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery. Treats are an absolute delight! 💖💖💖
Bon Delice makes yummy snacks – cookies, breads… in a healthy way so that you can indulge without feeling guilt.
I love bon delice cookies to win this, she deserves it.
I nominate bondelice confectionery
They make healthy cookies.
Tasty cookies
These serve the basic, as well as high end paletes. Healthy and yummy too. Whatever the occassion, or if you just want home made nibbles for tv nights, @bondelice is the only way to go.
I nominate Bon Delice confectionary.
Amazing healthy desserts and treats:
Cookies, Cakes and Breads
Amazing customer service too.
@bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon delice confectionary their Healthy bakes are delicious
I nominate Bon Delice. Amazing confectionary
I NOMINATE BON DELICE CONFECTIONARY. Lotta love
I nominate Bon Delivery confectionary. Her pastries are totally healthy for snacking👊👊👊
I nominate Bon Delice confectionary
Her pastries are totally healthy for snacking👊👊👊
I love Milk and Honey, a convenient food delivery service! They make delicious meals that accommodate all diets, with vegetarian, low carb and keto meals available too.
Twitter: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
I nominate Milk and Honey!!!! The food is outstanding! And the customer service is impeccable! There is no question about it!
Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet. It’s a meal subscription service that has delivered excellent meals for over 3 years and has grown in terms of quality of service, and employee size.
I appreciate the effort required to prepare high quality meals and get them delivered on time in Lagos on an affordable plan
Twitter: @milknhoneyng
IG: @milknhoneyng
I recommend Milk and Honey Gourmet Services awesome outfit!!!
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
My favorite SME is Milk and Honey Gourmet Services.
I love them because of their healthy lifestyle angle. They are also my children’s favorite. They love their Quesadilla and honeyed akara, their cakes are also to die for.
A trial will definitely convince you to patronize them continually .
Company name is Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
Would nominate Milk and Honey, a gourmet meal plans subscription service for the upwardly mobile. They are versatile and can deliver everything from crepes to eforiro.
Twitter: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery. They make healthy treats. To think I can snack on sweet cookies without the burden adding weight is a dream come true.
Instagram handle @bondelice
I nominate milk and honey gourmet services!
They make the best waffles and parfait ever.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
Milk and Honey is so good, she makes awesome pancakes, great fried rice and is always giving me complimentary meals
Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
Hey Bella Naija.
I’d like to recommend and nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services.
Like most Lagosians, I work long hours and rarely ever have the time to plan my meals, so its great to have Milk and Honey take care of my feeding needs with the highest quality meals.
Their details are as follows:
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @MILKANDHONEYNG
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate my online fashion training school ‘The Poised Patternmaker Academy.
The Poised Patternmaker Academy is an online fashion training school that imparts technical fashion skills like pattern making, sewing techniques, jewelry design and many more to fashion enthusiast and designers who would like to improve their skills and also to young adults intending to learn a skill to provide for themselves a sustainable source of income.
We offer WhatsApp trainings periodically and would soon launch our online courses live on our website.
Do you desire to learn how to draft skirts, bodice and become a professional Womenswear designer, The Poised Patternmaker Academy got ya back. Check us out on
Ig: @thepoisedpatternmakeracademy
Twitter: @poisedpatterns
Fb: @thepoisedpatternmaker
I nominate The Poised Patternmaker Academy. I believe she is doing something amazing By creating online fashion education that empowers the youth financially and helps reduce unemployment
I nominate milk and honey gourmet meals as the best SME for consistency, absolutely yummy food and excellent service delivery.
Instagram handle is : @milkandhoneyng
Twitter: @milknhoneyNG
I Nominate Bob Delice Confectionery. Simply amazing bites.
nominate milk and honey gourmet services!
They make the best waffles and parfait ever.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
I nominate milk and honey gourmet services!
They make the best waffles and parfait ever.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services. It is a catering company that provides gourmet meal services which feature a wide range of local & international cuisines. They make the best waffles ever.
Company name is Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I just went to your website, and i love your company already. Keep on with the good works.
I nominate bon Delice…her sweet healthy treats are the best
I nominate Bon Delice confectionery, They create healthy treats… You can snack on sweet healthy cookies and worry not about your weight..
IG handle @bondelice
Bon Delice Confectionery for the win!
Healthy, Yummy treats.
Clean and fresh packaging.
Great customer service 👌👌
She genuinely cares about her clients being healthy, you can feel the passion.
Instagram: @bondeliceconfectionery
I’m nominating Bon Delice confectionery, because it’s a healthy alternative for everyone who owns a sweet tooth and it has a Parisian touch to its style. Their Instagram handle is @bondeliceconfectionery. Everyone deserves to know about them.👌🏽
I nominate the 100 Naira Shop. It’s an ecommerce raffle shop that gives Nigerians the opportunity to own luxury items for just 100 Naira. You can check them out on all social media @the100nairashop
https://www.instagram.com/bondeliceconfectionery/ I nominate her for your health snacks and treats.
I nominate Bon de lice confectionery! I just love that the treats won’t make me put on weight..plus they are so yummy!
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery
They make excellent cookies, delivery is on time and customer service is impressive.
IG @bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon Delice confectionary.
Amazing healthy desserts and treats
Amazing customer service… Plus, she has a heart of gold
@bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery…. Love her Banana bread! ‘Tastes sinful and yet so healthy. Plus, I admire the care she puts into her orders… It’s almost like tailor made service.
Bon delice confectionery are not only good at delicious Snacks but make them healthy and filling
I nominate Bon delice confection.they don’t only make yummy and delicious snacks, they make them healthy and filling. bondelice is it.
@bondeliceconfectionery
@bondeliceCTN
http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
Bon delice gets my nomination, sweet healthy confectioners and my kids love it as well @bondeliceconfectionery
@bondeliceCTN
http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
BONDELICE Confectionery!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
IG @bondeliceconfectionery
website: https://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com/
Breakfast by Bon Delice… Almond and Flax seed flour and beetroot and Pineapple Jam and Hibuscus Tea…
Instagram @bondeliceconfectionery
website: http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
Twitter: @bondeliceCTN
I nominate BonDelice Confectionery. They provide healthy alternatives to your sweet cravings. They support your diet hustle by rewarding your taste buds with healthy ‘sweetness’. They not only cater to your belly but set out to feed your soul as well; each delivery comes with a ‘love note’ so you feel the personal connection of the CEO.
PS: orders are customized for special diets: food allergies, vegan/vegetarian diet etc.
IG: @bondeliceconfectionery
Twitter: @bondeliceCTN
Website: http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
Bon Delice serves healthy alternatives to our otherwise unhealthy cravings. You can now have it all….
Instagram @bondeliceconfectionery
website: http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
Twitter: @bondeliceCTN
I nominate Bon Delice, a healthy boutique confectionery. They make healthy cookies, breads, cakes & muffins, that taste heavenly. These treats call you to indulge, and you can do so without fearing for your waistline. They are Aaamazing!! A trial would convince you.
You can reach them on:
IG – @bondeliceconfectionery
Twitter – @bondeliceCTN
website – http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
I nominate Bon Délice Confectionery, is part of a wellness solution that provides you with healthy alternatives to Cookies, Cakes and Breads.
Our mission is to offer you transformation and promote your well-being through confectionery, by helping you Re-think how you snack.
Our confectionery is made from carefully selected ingredients that are kind to your health and waistline. In addition, some of our treats are vegan and ketogenic compliant, while catering to those with allergies and certain food intolerance.
Our handles are:
Facebook & Instagram: @bondeliceconfectionery
Twitter: @bondeliceCTN
Website: http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
•Bon Delice confectionery
• healthy treats that defy the taste buds 😁😋
• @bondeliceconfectionary
I nominate Bon delice confectionery. THey make amazing cookies, brownies,muffins and banana bread etc. The baked goods are healthy and are tailor made for people with special dietary needs without compromising on taste and quality. Their customer service is also top notch. THeir handles are @bondeliceconfectionery
@bondeliceCTN
http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
Yummy? Check!
Decadent? Check!
Made with love? Check!
Healthy? Check! Check!!
Summary @bondeliceconfectionery gives sweets and treats lovers like us the opportunity to indulge and not be worried about our health! I can eat my brownies and have it! Lol.😀
I nominate @bondeliceconfectionery for your feature not just because of their healthy treats but their personal touch. Patronising them is not just about buying from them…it’s a whole experience.
I nominate Milk ‘n’ Honey Gourmet Meals. M&H is a meal subscription and catering company with different meal plans to suit your budget and dietary requirements.
I nominate Company name is Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Bon delice confectionery @bondeliceconfectionery. Her customer service experience is unbelievable. Twice has she gone over and beyond to ensure my clients receive their special order. Once she was sorting things from her hospital bed and the second time she ensured they delivered late at night despite the heavy traffic. Her delicacies are also exceptional….she is totally deserving of this opportunity.
I nominate Bon Delice confectionery cos I love the fact that they use strictly healthy and sugar free products. The cookies are truly amazing. They definitely deserve all the publicity they can get.
I am nominating Bon Delice Confectionaries because she is one of the very few people serving up delicious and decadent confectionery that are healthy and guilt-free. Her customer service is top notch with speedy delivery and she delivers your delicious goodness with a personalized love note. She takes excellence to another level. Her instagram handle is @bondeliceconfectionary
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery by Ebi. Because she serves the best healthy cookies and bread with excellence. She is a hardworker and deserves a showcase.
I nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services as my favourite SME.
Amazing and unique food, courteous staff who always go the extra mile. They seek to please always and I wish them all the best.
Twitter: @MilknHoneyNG
Instragram; @milkandhoneyng
My favourite SME is Milk and Honey Gourmet Service.
Despite being small, they provide an excellent concierge service. Customised excellent meal plans that have no rival.
Check them out!
Website : mandhgourmet.com
Twitter : @milknhoneyNG
I nominate @bondeliceconfectionery they produce the best ever healthy and I mean healthy cookies, cakes, and breads.
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionaries. @bondeliceconfectionary; @bondelicectn
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery.
Bon Delice makes one of the best bread and cookies out there especially for those who are on a diet and are worried about their weight gain. Bon Delice deserves the spotlight.
@bondeliceconfectionery
@bondeliceCTN
http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery. The main reason being they put your health first before taking your order. If you have any serious health issues or dietary needs, even when you tell them what you want, they would still make recommendations based on your health history. It’s like visiting the doctor and being prescribed tasty, wholesome treats you can indulge in, guilt-free! They make awesome cookies, breads, cakes and confectionery. I was not really a cookie person but I became a believer after the first bite. My mouth waters now just thinking about it…and their customer service is just as sweet as their treats!
Instagram & Facebook: @bondeliceconfectionery
Twitter: @bondeliceCTN
Website: http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
I nominate Bon Delice confectionary.
Amazing healthy desserts and treats
Amazing customer service
@bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate Milk ‘ n’ Honey Gourmet Meals . M & H is a meal subscription and catering company with different meal plans to suit your budget and dietary requirements . They have delivered breakfast and lunch , every day for Hubby and I for almost 3 years and have been consistent. I have engaged their catering services for my events and the feedback from friends and family have always been remarkable.
I nominate and vote Milk and Honey Gourmet Services for SME of the month .
They have the best waffles and parfait
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
It’s definitely “Milk n Honey”. Undoubtedly reliable and very polit’s staff.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram:
@milkandhoneyng
I nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services for their outstanding meal.
Twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
Mu vote definately goes to Milk ‘n’ Honey Gourmet Meals as my favourite SME. They are an affordable meal subscription and catering company with a variety meal plan to suit your everyday needs. Also very relaible with your orders.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate MilknHoneyNG Gourmet.
I have had home made breakfast from here and it’s amazing.
This business started from the kitchen in a home and has continually grown.
Thank you
I nominate milk and honey gourmet.
Superb quality meals and they get them delivered on time in Lagos…it is also very affordable
Twitter: @milknhoneyng
IG: @milkandhoneyng
http://www.mandhgourmet.com/
I nominate milk and Honey Gourmet.
Twitter: @milknhoneyng
IG: @milkandhoneyng
http://www.mandhgourmet.com/
I nominate Bondelice Confectionery, why? Because of they make rich and tastey pastry, very nutritious for health continuous individuals. With Bondelice, you shouldn’t worry about that. She deserves this.
@bondeliceconfectionery
@bondeliceCTN
http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
Kofya Brown February 20, 2018 at 7:24 pm
I nominate Bondelice Confectionery, why? Because they make rich and tastey pastry, very nutritious for health continuous individuals. With Bondelice, you shouldn’t worry about that. She deserves this.
@bondeliceconfectionery
@bondeliceCTN
http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
I nominate Milk and Honey!!!!
Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
nominate milk and honey gourmet.
Superb quality meals and they get them delivered on time in Lagos…it is also very affordable
Twitter: @milknhoneyng
IG: @milkandhoneyng
http://www.mandhgourmet.com/
I nominate and vote Milk and Honey Gourmet Services for SME of the month.
Their meals and customer service are top-notch. If you need total satisfaction irrespective of your diet plan, then you certainly need milk and Honey Gourmet Services.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Milk and Honey
Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
I nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet. Amazing food. Amazing service. They go the extra mile to please clients.
I nominate Milk and Honey.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Milk and Honey.
Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Milk and Honey.
They helped me reach my weight goal with a fantastic meal plan. Well done
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
I nominate milk and honey gourmet services
They make the best waffles and parfait ever
Twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
Milk and Honey Gourmet Services because it is an affordable meal plan subscription and delivery company.
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
Twitter: @MilknHoneyNG
I nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services. Lola makes the best waffles and parfait ever. No jokes.
Company name is Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate and vote Milk and Honey Gourmet Services for SME of the month .
They have the best waffles and parfait
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery. Their healthy and tasty pastry are the bomb. With them Healthy Eating isn’t Boring Eating.
@bondeliceconfectionery.
Bon Decile Confectionary is the go.
Is it natural and healthy based snacks you want to talk about?
Or the customer relationship?
Let this be to her.
I nominate Milk N’ Honey! Great owner and great staff!
In a world where almost everything we consume have become inorganic, Bon Delice Confectionery will do the magic for you with her organic pastries. It’s the best ever
I nominate milk and honey gourmet services.
Twitter: milknhoneyNg
Instagram: milknhoneyNg
The food from @milkandhoneyng (IG) is really great. Spicy food is always my way and it seems everyone at @milknhoneyNG(Twitter) understand that. Thank you for all you do! You guys should check them out!
You can contact them through the details below:
Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Milk and Honey
I nominate Milk and Honey!!!!
Milk and Honey Gourmet Services
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
Bon Delice Confectionery is a Lagos based, global reach Healthy Treats company. Apart from amazing sugar free and really tasty treats for people on a healthy lifestyle journey, something that really also sets them apart is the founders exemplary customer experience approach and personalized order delivery.
Honest, fresh, engaging and totally open to feedback, they are my go-to for treats for friends and family in Lagos and I also order for myself and family in Abuja. They’re simply that good. Business handles below
http://www.instagram.com/bondeliceconfectionery
http://www.instagram.com/bondeliceCTN
http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
I nominate Bon Delice Confectionery. This is a brand that continues to be built with love, passion, determination and consistency. With a variety of nutritious and healthy products tailored to suit the needs of many many taste buds, Bon Delice Confectionery needs this platform to increase her reach and give the other people who are missing out on the deliciousness the opportunity to become believers.
@bondeliceconfectionery
I nominate bon delice. Too yummy for words!
I nominate milk and honey gourmet services!
They make the best waffles and parfait ever.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milkandhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services.
twitter handle: @MilknHoneyNG
Instagram: @milknhoneyng
Website: http://www.mandhgourmet.com
I Nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services for SME of the month
Purely Phenominal bespoke offerings.
Please look them up
@MilknHoneyNG
@milkandhoneyng
I Nominate Bon Delice Confectionery @bondeliceconfectionery
@bondeliceCTN
http://www.bondeliceconfectionery.com
They are exemplary when it comes to healthy snack and cookies , they are Brand to Ben reckoned with . A reputable brand in Lagos
I Nominate Milk and Honey Gourmet Services for SME of the month
Purely Phenominal bespoke offerings.
Please look them up
@MilknHoneyNG
@milkandhoneyng
Bon Delice confectionery