Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen attend Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles 

Last night, Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen attended the Create & Cultivate conference which took place in Los Angeles.

The event was held to inform creative women around key topics surrounding the digital space, entrepreneurship & life as a 21st Century woman

The conference also had Jen Atkin, Lauren Conrad and more celebrities in attendance.

The Create & Cultivate is a movement for women looking to create & cultivate the career of their dreams.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea