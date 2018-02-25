Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen attend Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles 

Last night, Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen attended the Create & Cultivate conference which took place in Los Angeles.
The event was held to inform creative women around key topics surrounding the digital space, entrepreneurship & life as a 21st Century woman
The conference also had Jen Atkin, Lauren Conrad and more celebrities in attendance.
The Create & Cultivate is a movement for women looking to create & cultivate the career of their dreams.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea
if you value morals Chrissy and Kim Kardashians are not the best examples…but you have to give it to them…they really do know how to remain ‘relevant’ , work a crowd and make money