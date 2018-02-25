BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen attend Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles 

25.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Last night, Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen attended the Create & Cultivate conference which took place in Los Angeles.

The event was held to inform creative women around key topics surrounding the digital space, entrepreneurship & life as a 21st Century woman

The conference also had  Jen Atkin, Lauren Conrad and more celebrities in attendance.

The Create & Cultivate is a movement for women looking to create & cultivate the career of their dreams.

See photos below:

Kim Kardashian West

Chrissy Teigen

Jen Atkins

Lauren Conrad

Chrissy Teigen & Jen Atkins

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea

1 Comments on Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen attend Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles 
  • olorire February 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

    if you value morals Chrissy and Kim Kardashians are not the best examples…but you have to give it to them…they really do know how to remain ‘relevant’ , work a crowd and make money

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija