Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are Expecting a Baby!

American Model and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen took her expectancy of a new child with her husband, John Legend.

In the post, Chrissy shared her anxiety about announcing her pregnancy to the world.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) We have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she wrote.

Chrissy shared that she had started her journey of IVF in February. “I wanted to let you guys know I am balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Chrissy posted on Instagram in 2020 that she and John, who are already parents to Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, had lost a baby, whom they named Jack.

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

Photo Credit: instagram.com/@chrissyteigen