Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Are Legally Hitched!

Whoop! Whoop!! Mercy Chinwo and her forever love, Pastor Blessed are legally married.

The couple legally tied the knot this week and we simply can’t get enough of the gorgeous bride, and the pictures from their court wedding. We will just leave you to take it all in, plus if you haven’t seen their pre-wedding shoot and moments from their introduction ceremony, you should catch up here and here.

See the photos below:

And the stunning videos of the bride:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

Photo Credit: @humphreyominisan