Connect with us

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Are Legally Hitched!

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Mr Eazi - Personal Baby

Music

New Video: Ruger - Girlfriend

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

iLLBLISS is the Latest Guest on "Inkblot Meet And Greet" (Season 3)

Music

New Video: Magixx — Shaye

Music

New Music + Video: Fabid - Affection

BN TV Music

Kingdom talks Winning "Nigerian Idol" Season 6, New Projects & His Creative Process | Watch

BN TV Music

New EP: Ayeesha - AYEESHA

Music Scoop

Congolese Visual Artist Thonton Kabeya Walks Arts Enthusiasts through a Musical Journey

Music

New Video: Simi - Logba Logba

Music

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Are Legally Hitched!

Published

1 min ago

 on

Whoop! Whoop!! Mercy Chinwo and her forever love, Pastor Blessed are legally married.

The couple legally tied the knot this week and we simply can’t get enough of the gorgeous bride, and the pictures from their court wedding. We will just leave you to take it all in, plus if you haven’t seen their pre-wedding shoot and moments from their introduction ceremony, you should catch up here and here.

See the photos below:

And the stunning videos of the bride:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

Photo Credit: @humphreyominisan

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Comet Nsowu: Opportunities Define your Thoughts and Quests in Life

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG

Rita Chidinma: What’s Your Breastfeeding Story?

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global
css.php