Mercy Chinwo Looked Absolutely Gorgeous for Her Introduction 😍

First of all, introduction! One important factor when it comes to weddings and starting a new life with your partner is family. As it is with our culture, everyone looks forward to that beautiful moment where both families are officially introduced to one another and a new relationship is birthed.

Mercy Chinwo introduced the love of her life, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, to her people and the ceremony was one for the books. Mercy couldn’t hold her excitement as she officially brought her man home to mama. Pastor Blessed of the Waterbrooks Church was of course, just as excited as this ceremony sets their forever journey in motion.

Her entire glam video had us grinning from ear to ear and rooting for the love birds.

See their pre-wedding photos here.

Enjoy the videos below:

The Couple

The Bride

