“Insecure” Star Jay Ellis Is A Married Man! See Photos from the Garden Wedding in Tuscany

Jay Ellis, who portrays Lawrence in the HBO series “Insecure,” and his longtime girlfriend, actress and model Nina Senicar, got married a few weeks ago in Tuscany in a villa surrounded by vineyards and olive groves after their plans were altered many times due to the pandemic and hectic production schedules.

Ellis celebrated the moment with a sweet photo of him and his wife staring at one another, revealing the wedding date in the caption. “July 9th, 2022… Per sempre 💙,” he wrote using the Italian phrase that means forever. Nina shared the same photo and caption on her own Instagram profile.

“We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together,” Nina told VOGUE.

The couple met in 2015 at a bar in Los Angeles. “Their mutual friend, creative director Tony Mancilla—who ended up getting ordained so he could officiate the couple’s wedding—introduced them.”

The bride and groom both wore custom Dolce and Gabbana outfits on their wedding day. Jay wore a custom Bordeaux tuxedo with peak lapels and silk satin trim with a white tuxedo button-up, while Nina chose a stunning white gown with a structured bustier. She gave it a sultry touch with a gathered skirt and a thigh-high split, and white satin strappy sandals tied it all together.