Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"The Johnsons", Kate Henshaw & Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Ada Ameh Following Her Sad Passing

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 - Continuous Assessment - of Papa Benji Season 3 on BN TV

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

How Rita Dominic, Ego Boyo, Kate Henshaw Pulled a Surprise on Mildred Okwo Just to Celebrate Her ❤️

Career Inspired Movies & TV

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu Named Head of Nigerian Local Originals for Amazon Prime Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Teaser for "The Set Up 2" Is Here | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

See the Cast Posters for TNC Africa's "Little Black Book" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kanayo O. Kanayo Speaks Unapologetically about Politics in Nigeria, Religion & His Roles in Nollywood in this Interview #WithChude

Movies & TV Scoop

Issa Rae, Barack Obama, “Bob Hearts Abishola” - See Which Of Your Fave Shows & Stars Scored an Emmy Nomination

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Temi Otedola Was A Sight To Behold At The National Film Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

Daniel Kaluuya Looks Dashing on the Cover of Essence’s Latest Issue

Movies & TV

“The Johnsons”, Kate Henshaw & Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Ada Ameh Following Her Sad Passing

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There has been an outpouring of love and condolences from celebrities nationwide following the death of Ada Ameh on Sunday.

Ada Ameh got her start in Nollywood in Zeb Ejiro’s 1995 classic “Domitila,” which featured Kate Henshaw, Sandra Achums, Charles Okafor and a couple of others. She’s also popular for her role as Emu in the Nollywood TV series, “The Johnsons.” She also starred in Blue Pictures’ production debut title “Gone“, EbonyLife’s “Oloture,” and Bovi‘s “My Village People.”

“The Johnsons” took to their official Instagram page to confirm the news of her death. “It has taken a while to authenticate this sad news before going public under advisement from Ada’s manager who was on his way to Warri to secure physical confirmation of the horrible news that hit us all this morning,” the statement reads. “He has just called in from Warri and sadly he has confirmed our worst fears… Our beloved Emuakpor Johnson is no more.”

It is with deep sense of loss, total submission to the will of God, that Native Media Tv, cast and crew of @theofficialthejohnsons painfully announce the passing of our dear sister, friend, colleague and Matriarch of The Johnsons clan Ada Obande Ameh (aka Emuakpor Johnson).

To all our teeming fans around the world, we have truly lost a rare and vibrant gem, but celebrate the life of an icon who daily put smiles on every face and spread love in every home. Together, we join our voices with yours to offer prayers on behalf of the family. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. ADA, You will be missed but your memory will live on in our hearts forever. We love you

Several celebrities, from friends to her co-stars, spoke about her sweet personality, and her kindness to anyone she met. See some of the tributes below:

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Awom Kenneth: Here’s Why Your Best Bet into Tech is Talent Sourcing

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…
css.php