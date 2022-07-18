“The Johnsons”, Kate Henshaw & Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Ada Ameh Following Her Sad Passing

There has been an outpouring of love and condolences from celebrities nationwide following the death of Ada Ameh on Sunday.

Ada Ameh got her start in Nollywood in Zeb Ejiro’s 1995 classic “Domitila,” which featured Kate Henshaw, Sandra Achums, Charles Okafor and a couple of others. She’s also popular for her role as Emu in the Nollywood TV series, “The Johnsons.” She also starred in Blue Pictures’ production debut title “Gone“, EbonyLife’s “Oloture,” and Bovi‘s “My Village People.”

“The Johnsons” took to their official Instagram page to confirm the news of her death. “It has taken a while to authenticate this sad news before going public under advisement from Ada’s manager who was on his way to Warri to secure physical confirmation of the horrible news that hit us all this morning,” the statement reads. “He has just called in from Warri and sadly he has confirmed our worst fears… Our beloved Emuakpor Johnson is no more.”

It is with deep sense of loss, total submission to the will of God, that Native Media Tv, cast and crew of @theofficialthejohnsons painfully announce the passing of our dear sister, friend, colleague and Matriarch of The Johnsons clan Ada Obande Ameh (aka Emuakpor Johnson).

To all our teeming fans around the world, we have truly lost a rare and vibrant gem, but celebrate the life of an icon who daily put smiles on every face and spread love in every home. Together, we join our voices with yours to offer prayers on behalf of the family. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. ADA, You will be missed but your memory will live on in our hearts forever. We love you

Several celebrities, from friends to her co-stars, spoke about her sweet personality, and her kindness to anyone she met. See some of the tributes below:

Ada Ameh’s death is so painful. One of My fav on The Johnsons especially when she says “a lucky lo lo” “Apor” .. she just lost a child and her now.. May God put us through our tough times. This one is very painful 😖 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) July 18, 2022

Rest in peace Ada Ameh. You brought joy to all of us with your talent. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 18, 2022

From the days of Domitilla…till you passed on..

You remained true to who you were..

No airs..

RIP Ada Ameh…🙏🕊 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) July 18, 2022

This time it’s Ada Ameh, heartbroken! She was one of the finest in the Nigeria’s prolific film industry, I watch The Johnsons a lot because of her. May she Rest In Peace. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 18, 2022

My heart is so heavy, I don’t even know what to say 😭😭 one of the people I look up to in the film industry 💔 Rip aunty Ada Ameh. I’ll miss you so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/EherrUNIdJ — Nancy Isime (@NancyIsime__) July 18, 2022

I met this woman once on set and she was so sweet like she had known me before. All I could think of was the grief she was experiencing, cause I had seen several videos where she spoke about her mental health. This is really sad😔

Rest well Ada Ameh🕊 — Saskay (@OfficialSaskay) July 18, 2022

The fact that we have to experience grief at some point in our lives and then try to live with such an intense emotion is so mind blowing. If the news is true, Rest well Ada Ameh, I loved watching you on tv. I hope you’re at a place where pain is a fiction of our imagination. — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) July 18, 2022

It was agonizing for Ada Ameh to bury six of her siblings.

She lost her only child in 2020, the daughter whom she had at 14.

Ms battled with ill-health and it got worsened after losing another sister in March 2022.

Condolence to the Johnsons, her family.

RIP Ada. It’s sad. pic.twitter.com/4E9VShQ7WI — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) July 18, 2022

Rest In Peace Ada Ameh 🤍 — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) July 18, 2022

Normalise checking on people close to you. Both family, friends and even enemies.

Depression is a dark hole, no one should journey alone.

Some people go through it and never come back RIP ADA AMEH — Niyi Lawal (@theniyilawal) July 18, 2022

RIP Ada Ameh 💔 So privileged to have shared the screen with you in this lifetime… pic.twitter.com/4CwMn8VKRP — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 18, 2022

All of us at AMAA send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Ada Ameh.

She will be fondly remembered for bringing smiles to the face of her audiences. pic.twitter.com/DWVmLprCSp — AMAA (@AMAAWARDS) July 18, 2022

Ada Ameh;a great loss to the movie industry;a great loss to the nation.Adieu. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 18, 2022

Ada Ameh💔

Grief is really tough. — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) July 18, 2022

Rest in Peace Ada Ameh. 🕊 💔 — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) July 18, 2022

May her soul rest in perfect peace🙏🏾 #adaameh — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) July 18, 2022

Tragic day for Nollywood Rest In Peace Ada Ameh 🙏🏾 Rest In Peace to 'Ireti' aka 'catering practicals'of the Fuji family on Checkmate…

Sola Awojobi Onaiyga

A wonderful actress on stage and screen. May you both Rest In Peace and May all family and friends be comforted. 🙏🏾 — Nwakaego Boyo 🇳🇬 (@OfficialEgoBoyo) July 18, 2022

Ada Ameh asked for my number months ago and we spoke. Her death is shocking. It’s been confirmed by the Actors Guild according to Punch. Imagine dying shortly after losing your only child. She was in pain — depression and trauma. Life is ephemeral. May we live our best each day. — Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) July 18, 2022

I'm really struggling to believe what I've been hearing of Aunty Ada Ameh 's demise. Someone should pls tell me it is not true!!! — Samuel Ajibola (@samajibola01) July 18, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends!