Connect with us

Music

Starring Ada Ameh, Yemi Alade drops music video for "Double Double"

Music

New Music + Video: Tomi Thomas feat. Wale - Hopeless Romantic (Remix)

Music

New Music: DJ Powerplay feat. TMP Offisial - Location

Music

New Video: Phyno - Stacks

Music

New Music: Niniola feat. Lady Du - I Did It (Bum Bum)

Music

New Music + Video: IZZ - Essence

Music

Mayorkun is "Back In Office" with his Latest Studio Album

Music

New Music + Video: Barry Jhay - Kabiyesi

Music Scoop

Tems talks Finding Her Voice, New EP "If Orange Was A Place" & Collaborations in Interview with Teen Vogue

Music

Buju's Anticipated Album "Sorry I'm Late" feat. The Cavemen is a Must Listen

Music

Starring Ada Ameh, Yemi Alade drops music video for “Double Double”

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Following her standout performance at the first-ever Earthshot Prize event at the Alexandra Palace, Africa’s renowned diva Yemi Alade releases the music video from the “Empress” afro-pop album “Double Double,” which features singer and producer Vtek.

The video for “Double Double” brilliantly portrays the song’s message of a classic grass to grace story. The music video, directed by Clarence Peters, depicts an all-too-common story in African culture, in which a woman (played by Nollywood icon Ada Ameh) is shamed by her kinsmen for failing to provide male children for her husband; and, in an unexpected turn of events, the said female child (played by Yemi Alade) becomes the most successful in the community.

In true Yemi Alade fashion; she lights up the video with colourful outfits, Oscar-worthy acting, and expressive dance moves along with Vtek’s grande coupe-decale moment in the explosive affair.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Mariam Omoyele is a Creative in The Superlative

Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Teachers Bullying Students is More Common Than We Think

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time
css.php