The Must-See Snaps from Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday at the Little White Chapel, Las Vegas.

The Bennifer love story has spanned over two decades with twists and turns. Finally, they found each other again.

In her JLo newsletter, the actress shared details of her wedding with the Oscar winner. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote.

The two entertainers who co-starred in the movie “Gigli“, sparked dating rumours before they started dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November.

In 2021, the stars rekindled their relationship. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” Jennifer said in an interview with People earlier this year about their romance.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Jennifer wrote in her newsletter. “They even had a Bluetooth for the (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made very real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very, long last.”

The singer signed off the newsletter with “Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.”