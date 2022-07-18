Seyi Shay Just Introduced Her Baby Girl to the World & We Love Her Name

Connect with us

Seyi Shay is a proud mom to her daughter Issa Love and life couldn’t be better for the singer.

On her Instagram page, the star revealed her first bundle of joy’s adorable little face and her name too. The “Lara and The Beat” actress announced that she welcomed her daughter on April 16 2022, and motherhood so far has been an amazing learning experience.

 

Seyi Shay shared a video of herself in labour, bonding with her newborn daughter at the hospital, and bathing her baby. In the post’s caption, she wrote:

“Hmmm, Where do I start? Of course, firstly I give Glory to the Most High, the source of creation, the creator of the Universe, OUR GOD for such a beautiful gift. Everyday I stare at this jewel and I’m just amazed Like ‘Did we really do that?’ Everybody been asking for pics for so long, so, here u go! Enjoy the 1st reel of many. We Welcome Ajoke, Oluwaseyi, Olarenwaju… (plus all the plenty names grandmas and grandpas gave you 😅)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEYI SHAY BIG GIRL (@iamseyishay)

“(We call you ‘IssaLove🤍’)to our lives. Just as the song says, I prayed for you my whole life. May Oluwa Bless, guide & protect you always my 👼 🙏🏾. So far Motherhood has been an amazing learning experience… This is a different kind of Love, patience, empathy happiness and Joy. I couldn’t ask for more in this life tbh. As the song says, ‘I prayed for you my whole life’. AND Thank you lot for your well wishes, gifts and for checking in on us! May God bless you and meet you at the point of your needs.”

Welcome to the world, baby Issa Love!

