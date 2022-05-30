REDTV Premieres Trailer for New Film “Mighty” starring Ada Ameh, Chioma Okoli & Blessing Nze

Following thrillers like “Assistant Madams“, “Public Figure“, and “The Men’s Club“, REDTV is out with another titled, “Mighty“, which follows the story of Angel, Madam B, Patience and the leader of the clan Baddie as they navigate a night out in the bustling city of Lagos.

Starring Ada Ameh, Chioma Okoli, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Kech Nwikwu, Oluwatoyin Albert ‘Datwarrigirl‘, Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, this film looks at the important issues of kidnapping, lying, and making quick money in Nigeria. It shows how the events of one night can make people ask, “How do we change things?”

This film was produced by Obinna Okerekeocha, directed by Tobi Karunwi and written by Zeina Otonjo.

Watch the trailer below: