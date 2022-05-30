This Dimma Umeh Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall Head Over Heels With Cappadocia

Connect with us

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Beauty and lifestyle vlogger Dimma Umeh recently took a trip to Cappadocia and Istanbul, Turkey. Cappadocia is a beautiful region in central Turkey famous for its fairytale scenery, cave dwellings, remarkable rock formations and, of course, the hundreds of hot air balloons that soar in the sky during sunrise each morning.

 

A post shared by DIMMA UMEH (@dimmaumeh)

She spent a couple of days in Cappadocia adventuring exploring the food, the ancient valleys and the mesmerising hot air balloons.

Watch the vlog below:

