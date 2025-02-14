“Every Day Is Valentine’s With You” Stan & Blessing Nze’s Love Captured in Photos

Valentine’s Day isn’t over until our favourite celebrities say it is! From Veekee James and Femi Atere to Bella Okagbue and Sheggz Olusemo, we’ve been soaking in all the breathtaking Valentine’s photos since morning. And just when we thought we’d seen it all, Nollywood’s sweethearts, Stan and Blessing Nze, have graced our timelines with their stunning shoot—because love like theirs deserves the spotlight.

Blessing looked radiant in a bold red and white damask-print gown, while Stan kept it effortlessly stylish in a black suit. But it’s the details that truly elevate their style—Stan’s neatly braided hair, Blessing’s statement red dangling earrings, and her striking red lipstick tying it all together. Every element, from head to toe, was pure perfection.

And beyond the fashion, it’s the chemistry between them that has us completely smitten. In one shot, Stan lovingly kisses Blessing’s hand while she bursts into laughter. In another, he twirls her around as she beams with happiness. And then there’s the pose that feels straight out of a romance movie—Blessing leaning back, holding Stan’s face, as he leans in, lost in the moment.

Adding to the magic, Stan penned the sweetest message to his Valentine:

To my Sweet Valentine 🌹 With you, I have experienced genuine love. Your love is true.

With you, I can be vulnerable. Totally naked and unashamed. I know you’ll never judge. My love, forever with you is an understatement. If God will permit marriages in heaven, I would do it with you again. I love you here and in the life to come. Asa m, baby m, Gbom baby mama ya, my Sweetness…

I will forever cherish every moment with you.

Thank you for saying yes to our love.

Thank you for saying yes every single day.

Thank you for saying yes to forever.

Everyday is valentine’s with you and today, I pledge my unending love to you, God helping me.

I love you!!

Happy Valentine’s Day.

See more photos below