BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

J.Cole set to perform alongside Wizkid & Davido in Nigeria 🙌

25.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

J.Cole set to perform alongside Wizkid & Davido in Nigeria 🙌

American star J.Cole will be in Nigeria this April, and will be performing alongside superstars Wizkid & Davido.

The rapper will be performing at Castle Lite Nigeria‘s Castle Lite Unlook Concert at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites.

This is the first time the rapper will be coming to the country and we are looking forward to seeing him share the stage with our own.

Watch the video below:

6 Comments on J.Cole set to perform alongside Wizkid & Davido in Nigeria 🙌
  • SAMUEL February 25, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    wow this is a great gist ooo Thanks Jah

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Nice one i will Attend February 26, 2018 at 11:18 am

      I love it

      Love this! 7
  • Orange February 26, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Whatttttttttttttt!!! I MUST ATTEND

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Californiabawlar February 26, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Yasssssss! Wizkid and J Cole! 😍😍😍

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • keenah February 26, 2018 at 11:18 am

    i love how this headline was written

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • megaincome February 26, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Lovely post, just hope the collaboration goes well

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija