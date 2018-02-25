J.Cole set to perform alongside Wizkid & Davido in Nigeria 🙌

American star J.Cole will be in Nigeria this April, and will be performing alongside superstars Wizkid & Davido.

The rapper will be performing at Castle Lite Nigeria‘s Castle Lite Unlook Concert at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites.

This is the first time the rapper will be coming to the country and we are looking forward to seeing him share the stage with our own.

Watch the video below:

Wanna be a part of Nigeria’s coolest concert? Of course, you do! Just grab a bottle of Castle Lite and you could be front row at a concert with J.Cole @JColeNC, Davido @iam_Davido & Wizkid @wizkidayo. See pack for details. #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/4FBQ9xGKpx — Castle Lite Nigeria (@Castleliteng) February 22, 2018