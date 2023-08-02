Peek Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Dreamy Beverly Hills Home with Architectural Digest!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have always been open books when it comes to sharing their lives with their fans. From heartwarming family moments to candid glimpses into their daily routines, the superstar couple has let us in on their journey as they’ve grown into a family of six.

Now, they are inviting us to witness their latest adventure—a tour of their brand-new, airy, and earth-toned residence in Beverly Hills. Moving houses is nothing new for this power couple, but this time, they were determined to create a truly magical space for their children to grow up in.

In the global September issue of Architectural Digest, John and Chrissy open up their doors and hearts to readers, showcasing their newly renovated home after bidding farewell to their previous seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion, which was previously owned by none other than Rihanna.

The cover of the magazine features the couple posing with three of their adorable kids, Luna, Miles, and Esti, while the newest addition to their family, baby Wren, born in June, is not captured in the shot. Inside the magazine, we get an exclusive glimpse of the spacious property, which underwent a stunning transformation under the expertise of architect and interior designer Jake Arnold. Jake, an AD100 designer, perfectly combined his signature earthy palette with John and Chrissy’s desire for lively pops of colour.

The result? An open and warm space, providing ample opportunities for family bonding and quality time during this exciting new phase of their lives. Chrissy eloquently puts it, “Every house we’ve ever had reflects the moment we were in our lives, like chapters in a book. We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. We love how open it feels and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids.”

Watch the captivating video below to experience the magic yourself!

Read the full issue here on architecturaldigest.com

Credit:

Photo by @yoshihiromakino

Styling by @amykchin

Design by @jakearnold