#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya is the New HOH, Angel and Soma Receive Immunity from Eviction
In what was an eventful Monday night show Kiddwaya emerged as the Head Of House in Week 2 of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show. His emergence granted him immunity from this week’s nominations while he picked Tolani Baj, Neo, Uriel and Pere as his BFFs.
Angel and Soma, who emerged from the first-ever “Pardon Me, Please” nomination process joined the immunity gang.
See highlights below:
.@RealKiddWaya is this week’s Head Of House
Immunity guaranteed!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
.@theangeljbsmith picked the Black Envelope with immunity. She’s now exempted from this week’s nomination.#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
Congratulations, @RealKiddWaya! HOH!#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/5G1mRvkfLV
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
… and HOH Kiddwaya’s BFFs are:
Tolanibaj
Neo
Uriel
Pere#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
After HOH Kiddwaya and Black Envelope Finder Angel won immunity this week, there’s a spot for the “Pardon Me, Please” winner to join the immunity gang.
Here’s how it’ll go:
One after another, HMs would be called into the Diary Room to state the name of the HM they’d like to…
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
The fact that HMs can discuss nominations makes this “Pardon Me, Please” twist more interesting.
Which housemates do you see forming an alliance in the course of the game?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
What’s the impact of the “Pardon Me, Please” twist to the game?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
“Pardon Me, Please” nomination for possible immunity:
Angel pardons Soma
Venita pardons Ike
Cee-C pardons Ilebaye
Uriel pardons Soma
Ike pardons Venita#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
“Pardon Me, Please” nomination for possible immunity:
Adekunle pardons Soma
Pere pardons Cross
Tolanibaj pardons Neo
Cross pardons Soma
Princess pardons Soma#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
Hmm… Soma already has 5 votes out of 10.@soma_apex what did you put in your stew?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
“Pardon Me, Please” nomination for possible immunity:
Ilebaye pardons Doyin
Whitemoney pardons Mercy
Mercy pardons Cee-C
Soma pardons Uriel
Neo pardons Tolanibaj#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
“Pardon Me, Please” nomination for possible immunity:
Alex pardons Soma
Seyi pardons Soma
Frodd pardons Adekunle
Doyin pardons Ilebaye
Kiddwaya pardons Soma#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
Soma is definitely through!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
We spotted some alliances during this “Pardon Me, Please” nomination process.
Neo and Tolanibaj
Ike and Venita
Doyin and Ilebaye
Soma and Uriel#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
Uriel to Whitemoney over cooking.
“I’m not stopping you from cooking your food. I’ve known you from outside the house and what you’re doing here is fake…. For you to eat my food, you won’t even eat my food. It’s bad. It’s not a competition.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars…
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
Hahaha lovers of Soma are celebrating with him. Kiddwaya keeps shouting “Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!” It’s beautiful 😄#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023
All housemates except Kiddwaya, Angel, and Soma are up for possible eviction this week. Game on!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023