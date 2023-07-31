Connect with us

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya is the New HOH, Angel and Soma Receive Immunity from Eviction

Watch Episode 7 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula

#BBNaija Jury, “Pardon Me Please" & More Highlights of the First BBNAllStars Eviction Show

Watch the Final Episode of Taiwo Shittu’s "Boy Meets Girl" on BN TV

Catch the Latest Episode of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

Watch Episode 3 of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

Prime Video Unveils Teaser Trailer for "The Boys" Spinoff "Gen V"

John Boyega talks about His Favourite Naija Food, Artist, Music & Movie | Watch

Niyi Akinmolayan shares Official Poster and Release Date for “Mikolo“

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya is the New HOH, Angel and Soma Receive Immunity from Eviction

18 hours ago

In what was an eventful Monday night show Kiddwaya emerged as the Head Of House in Week 2 of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show. His emergence granted him immunity from this week’s nominations while he picked Tolani Baj, Neo, Uriel and Pere as his BFFs.

Angel and Soma, who emerged from the first-ever “Pardon Me, Please” nomination process joined the immunity gang.

See highlights below:

