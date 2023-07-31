BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya is the New HOH, Angel and Soma Receive Immunity from Eviction

In what was an eventful Monday night show Kiddwaya emerged as the Head Of House in Week 2 of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show. His emergence granted him immunity from this week’s nominations while he picked Tolani Baj, Neo, Uriel and Pere as his BFFs.

Angel and Soma, who emerged from the first-ever “Pardon Me, Please” nomination process joined the immunity gang.

See highlights below:

After HOH Kiddwaya and Black Envelope Finder Angel won immunity this week, there’s a spot for the “Pardon Me, Please” winner to join the immunity gang. Here’s how it’ll go: One after another, HMs would be called into the Diary Room to state the name of the HM they’d like to… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

The fact that HMs can discuss nominations makes this “Pardon Me, Please” twist more interesting. Which housemates do you see forming an alliance in the course of the game?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

“Pardon Me, Please” nomination for possible immunity: Angel pardons Soma

Venita pardons Ike

Cee-C pardons Ilebaye

Uriel pardons Soma

Ike pardons Venita#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

“Pardon Me, Please” nomination for possible immunity: Adekunle pardons Soma

Pere pardons Cross

Tolanibaj pardons Neo

Cross pardons Soma

Princess pardons Soma#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

Hmm… Soma already has 5 votes out of 10.@soma_apex what did you put in your stew?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

“Pardon Me, Please” nomination for possible immunity: Ilebaye pardons Doyin

Whitemoney pardons Mercy

Mercy pardons Cee-C

Soma pardons Uriel

Neo pardons Tolanibaj#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

“Pardon Me, Please” nomination for possible immunity: Alex pardons Soma

Seyi pardons Soma

Frodd pardons Adekunle

Doyin pardons Ilebaye

Kiddwaya pardons Soma#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

We spotted some alliances during this “Pardon Me, Please” nomination process. Neo and Tolanibaj

Ike and Venita

Doyin and Ilebaye

Soma and Uriel#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

Uriel to Whitemoney over cooking. “I’m not stopping you from cooking your food. I’ve known you from outside the house and what you’re doing here is fake…. For you to eat my food, you won’t even eat my food. It’s bad. It’s not a competition.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023

Hahaha lovers of Soma are celebrating with him. Kiddwaya keeps shouting “Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!” It’s beautiful 😄#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 31, 2023