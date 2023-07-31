FIFAWWC: Meet Onome Ebi, the First African Player to Compete in 6 World Cups

Super Falcons defensive stalwart Onome Ebi is popularly and affectionately known as “Mama” by her teammates in the Super Falcons World Cup camp.

The Super Falcons captain earned the moniker by being a mainstay in the team’s setup for more than 20 years. Her trophy-laden career has seen her feature in six world cups, the latest one in New Zealand and Australia, confirming her status as the only African player (male or female) to have featured in six world cups.

On August 31, 2023, the Super Falcons team and the legendary number 5 secured a spot in the knockout stage of the 2023 World Cup after playing a goalless draw against Ireland. The feat marked the third time the Super Falcons have gone this far in the competition.