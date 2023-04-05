Connect with us

Visa in partnership with the FIFA Women's Tournament brings the World Cup Trophy to Nigeria!

Ego Boyo to host Networking Event to Celebrate Women in Film & Media | April 6th

Stanbic IBTC is set to host its Annual Youth Leadership 6.0 in Lagos; Here is how to be a part of it!

Kick Off Your Skills at Greensprings Kanu Football Camp This April!

Highlights & Moments from 'A Timeless Night With Davido' in New York

Get a Sneak Peek into the Grand Premiere of Imperial Media's Latest Movie, Atunwa

#BNVisitsItaly: Motunde Explored the Charm & Beauty of Italy's Hidden Gems | Here's the Story

BellaNaija's IK is in Jo'burg to Bring You Exclusive Content from the #BBTitans Finale Show

Indulge in Luxury! The Macallan Hosts Exclusive Lifestyle Event in Accra, Ghana

Activity Fest Returns With a Bang on April 7

Published

8 hours ago

 on

In anticipation of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ tournament, one of the world’s leader in digital payments and the Worldwide Partner of FIFA Women’s World Cup™, Visa welcomed its cardholders and football loving fans in Nigeria to an exclusive viewing of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy as part of an ongoing FIFA tour.

Hosted in Abuja Nigeria, the trophy viewing experience presented an opportunity for Visa stakeholders to see the trophy up close and personal, further highlighting Visa’s support for the game at all levels, from the just concluded FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar to the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in July 2023.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ is one of the most exciting events in world football and we are thrilled to be a partner of the tournament” says Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, and Head of Visa West Africa.

The trophy represents the pinnacle of women’s football, and we believe that this tour will inspire young girls to dream big and pursue their passion for the beautiful game, provide a platform to showcase the talent of African women in football and encourage the development of the sport. We are passionate about using our platform to make a positive impact on society. We believe that football has the power to drive progress and we are committed to supporting the development of the game in Africa and around
the world.

Visa believes the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ is one of the few truly global sporting events with the power to unite not just women, but people from around the world through their common love for football whilst providing a platform for women empowerment and inclusion for all.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia and holds fromThursday, July 20th, 2023 to Sunday, August 20th, 2023. Visa’s partnership with FIFA enables Visa to implement its innovative payment technology at tournament venues and deliver exclusive access to experiences. FIFA Women’s Football events can be activated with Visa’s financial institution and merchant clients, creating a powerful opportunity for the partnership to drive business results, achieve maximum exposure and improve brand lift.

About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. is one of the world’s leader in digital payments with a mission to connect the Visa  transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories each year.

With one of the aims being to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive as well as to include and uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

For more information, visit the website, or contact Adeniyi Adebiyi – Director Corporate Communications, Visa West Africa at [email protected] or call +234 8166109761.

