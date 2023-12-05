Here’s A Tour of Kevin Hart’s Magnificent and Artful Hartbeat Office

In their latest feature, Architectural Digest is welcomed by comedy legend Kevin Hart to tour his stylish Hartbeat offices.

According to Architectural Digest, “A year ago, Hart moved his production company into a new 40,000-square-foot West Hollywood office space previously occupied by the Oprah Winfrey Network. With the help of Kai Williamson of Studio 7 Design, Hart was ready to give the office an edgier makeover, moving away from an off-white, coastal palette left behind by OWN. Together, Hart and Williamson designed a modern, open space that encourages creative thinking and collaboration through glass walls and luxe seating areas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest)

“Hart asked Williamson to take on the project after working with her on his chain of LA restaurants, Hart House, and it was a doozy of an assignment. Hartbeat’s former office was only around 9,000 square feet, less than a fourth of the size, and the team wanted to move into the new space fast. So Williamson had just six weeks to create the design—making both architectural and material selections—before handing over the plans to get construction permits.”

Watch the tour below: