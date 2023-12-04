Connect with us

Living With A Friend: Nigerian Creators — Uche Natori & Wunmi Bello Share Their Experiences | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

If you’re thinking about moving in with a friend, have ever shared apartments or have someone in your circle who is considering sharing apartments, you should check out this post.

British-Nigerian content creators Uche Natori and Wunmi Bello share their neighbourly story on the latest episode of The Wunmi Bello Show. For nearly 2 years, these black beauties were flatmates, and what started as a “Content House” became so much more, even a “Therapy House”.

See their trailer below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WUNMI BELLO (@wunmibello)

They break down what living together as creators, especially creators who started on YouTube was really like.

Was it easy for them? What did they learn about life? What did they learn about each other? What strengthened their relationship? What pulled them apart? How did they evolve? What does one need to know before living with a friend? This was their reality.

Join Uche and Wunmi for this girly chat about the power of allowing our friends be themselves, growing at the same and/or different paces, navigating difficult conversations and finding your feet as a creator on YouTube.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credits

Wunmi Bello

@wunmibello x. @thewunmibelloshow

@uchjn

