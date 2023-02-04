Connect with us

Movies & TV

South Africa Get Ready! Kevin Hart’s "Die Hart" is coming to Prime Video this February

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

New Tv Series'The Plan' Host Private Screening Event as the Show Premieres on Netflix Today

Movies & TV News Promotions

Experience the World Like Never Before with Accelerate Plus's New Travel Show, “Your City, My View”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan & Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Tolu Ajayi's Feature Film "Over The Bridge"

Events Movies & TV Music

Wizkid, Trevor Noah, Olianna & Olivia top Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nomination List

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Relive the Inspiring Moments of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy Celebration with Sanicle Us, Cinergy, and Met Church Tulsa

Movies & TV Scoop

Kanaga Jnr & Blue Aiva Are This Week's Heads of House

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye & Kanaga Jnr will be joining the cast of MTV Shuga Naija Season 5!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Beverly talks about bullying, trauma & blossoming in the new episode of #WithChude

Movies & TV Scoop

The First Pair to be Evicted from the #BBTitans House Tonight is #SanTheo - Sandra & Theo

Movies & TV

South Africa Get Ready! Kevin Hart’s “Die Hart” is coming to Prime Video this February

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hey SA fans, guess what?

Kevin Hart’s satirical action film “Die Hart” is coming to cinemas near you on February 22 and to Prime Video on February 24.

In “Die Hart,” Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself as he tries to change from being known as a funny sidekick to being taken seriously as an action movie star. Kevin Hart goes to “action hero school,” which is run by Ron Wilcox (played by John Travolta). There, he tries to learn how to become one of the best action stars in the industry.

The 10-episode series also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. It’s directed by Eric Appel, and it was written by Derek Kolstad.

Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s Chief Distribution Officer and Die Hart Producer, said, “We are excited to team up with Prime Video, to share with viewers a new Die Hart experience through its release as a feature length film. Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage.”

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Nigerians are Buying Naira Notes with Naira Notes! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Fostering Gender Equality in Politics and Governance

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving
css.php