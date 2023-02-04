South Africa Get Ready! Kevin Hart’s “Die Hart” is coming to Prime Video this February

Hey SA fans, guess what?

Kevin Hart’s satirical action film “Die Hart” is coming to cinemas near you on February 22 and to Prime Video on February 24.

In “Die Hart,” Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself as he tries to change from being known as a funny sidekick to being taken seriously as an action movie star. Kevin Hart goes to “action hero school,” which is run by Ron Wilcox (played by John Travolta). There, he tries to learn how to become one of the best action stars in the industry.

The 10-episode series also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. It’s directed by Eric Appel, and it was written by Derek Kolstad.

Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s Chief Distribution Officer and Die Hart Producer, said, “We are excited to team up with Prime Video, to share with viewers a new Die Hart experience through its release as a feature length film. Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage.”

Watch the trailer below: