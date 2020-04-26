Oyo State Civil Servants at Level 13 Upward to Resume Office Effective Monday | Check Out Other Updates

Oyo and Anambra State governments on Saturday announced the relaxation of curfews and asked residents to resume some of the suspended activities.

On Saturday evening, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde held a press briefing after meeting the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The Governor made it known that the State Secretariat will be reopened on Monday, April 27, 2020, with the resumption of civil servants at level 13 upward who have personal/separate offices. He added that the following guidelines are in place to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 within the secretariat:

1) There will be new security measures in place including usage of one gate which will serve as entrance and exit while all other gates remain closed.

2) All meetings will be held online.

3) No visitors are allowed except absolutely necessary.

4) There will be hand washing facilities in strategic locations around the secretariat.

5) A 100ml hand sanitizer and face mask will be given to each officer.

6) Canteens around the secretariat will remain closed. Officers are encouraged to bring their own food for lunch.

He further stated that posters and banners will be inconspicuous places around the secretariat to revalidate guidelines for resumption. He made it known that the dusk to dawn curfew in Oyo State will be relaxed from the initial 7 PM – 6 AM to 7 PM – 5 AM, so as to accommodate farmers during this planting season.

The farmers are being sensitised on how to stay safe as they farm during this period. The governor added that COVID-19 compliant guidelines will be provided for markets, including handwashing and wearing of face masks. Only markets that meet up with these guidelines will be allowed to reopen.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, relaxed the coronavirus lockdown imposed on the state & directed churches to commence full activities

According to a statement shared on Willie Obiano’s official Facebook page, it reads:

All food markets including restaurants and bars in Anambra State are to reopen for normal business with immediate effect. However they must comply with the principles of social distancing. They are to provide hand-washing points with soap and hand sanitizers at the entry points into the markets. Today makes it 28 days since we locked all our markets. As result, I have scheduled a meeting with the leaders of all the markets in Anambra State for Monday, April 27, 2020 to review our position and agree on when to reopen our markets. All our boundaries with neighbouring states remain completely closed. Only people on essential services and haulage trucks with essential commodities are allowed passage after a thorough check and confirmation by the security personnel at the boundaries. The illegal motor parks operating at the boundaries shall be quickly dismantled with immediate effect. Crossing the boundaries on foot is not allowed. The law enforcement has been directed to see to that. With regards to religious groups, leaders of the church should ensure that worshippers comply with the standard protocols of Covid-19 which includes wearing of face masks to church, use of hand sanitizers, social distancing and regular washing of hands. Church leaders should decide how best to conduct mass and service in strict adherence to the principles of social distancing to ensure that worshippers are not endangered. Please note that there should be no crusades and vigils for the time being. Movement within Anambra State has now been reopened. The directive on the wearing of face masks remains fully in force. Nobody should step out of their homes without wearing a face mask. We shall continue to emphasize strict compliance with the globally accepted Covid-19 protocol of regular hand-washing, regular use of hand-sanitizers and other social-distancing rules.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu orders the release of 209 inmates & announced mass burial for all unclaimed corpses

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday announced the release of 209 inmates remanded in various correctional centres across the state. According to a statement shared via the governor’s official Instagram page, it reads:

Earlier today I ordered the release of 209 inmates remanded in various correctional centres across the state, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The beneficiaries of this order cut across inmates above 60 years old, inmates doing time for misdemeanour and minor offences, inmates who have physical/mental challenges, inmates with 6 months left to complete their time and those who have served 75% of their sentence. This was done in part to decongest correctional centres in view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, and is part of a larger effort to bring lasting reform to the administration of criminal justice in the country.

We will continue to exercise policies that further strengthen efforts to bring lasting reforms to criminal justice administration in the country.

In another statement, the governor said that people who have corpses in public mortuaries in the state have two weeks to bury them, after which he said the state would conduct a mass burial for all unclaimed corpses.

The statement reads: We are currently experiencing congestions in the mortuaries across the state due to the delay in the burial of loved ones, who passed away prior to the Lenten season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. It is imperative that I mention that these are not COVID-19 related deaths. This development has brought about the urgent need for the decongestion of the mortuaries and Lagosians are permitted to schedule the funerals of their loved ones, as funerals are on the list of activities exempted from the lockdown restrictions. Residents are hereby implored to pick up corpses of their loved ones for burial in line with the established protocol for COVID-19 management in the country. Funerals can be held across the state in compliance with the social distancing guidelines and the restriction of number of funeral attendees to 20, including officiating religious leaders. It is also now compulsory to wear face masks in public places and attendees of funerals must observe this guidelines.

There must be no receptions nor parties during/after funerals and interstate travel for interment/funerals is prohibited. If in the next 2weeks mortuaries remain congested, the Lagos State Government will be compelled to carry out mass burials to achieve decongestion. This is an action we would not want to resort to. Therefore, in order to avoid the mass burial of our loved ones, we are hereby seeking residents’ cooperation in this regard.

Thank You.

Nigeria Records 87 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Rises To 1182

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 87 new cases of the coronavirus in the country.

In a tweet on Saturday night, NCDC said that the new cases had taken the total number of infections in the country to 1182. The centre said that 33 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano and Ekiti, 3 in Edo and Bauchi and 1 in Imo.

87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 33 in Lagos

18 in Borno

12 in Osun

9 in Katsina

4 in Kano

4 in Ekiti

3 in Edo

3 in Bauchi

1 in Imo As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 222

Deaths: 35

One case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment. Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 25, 2020

Spain begins relaxation of lockdown restriction

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez announced a relaxation of its lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as children are finally allowed to leave their homes for the first time on over six weeks.

According to a decree by Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE), kids up to the age of 14 will now be able to play outside for one hour a day while accompanied by an adult. The guidelines also stressed that children should be in groups no larger than three alongside one adult, and should not venture further than one kilometer (0.62 miles) from their home. They are also allowed to bring their toys.

In a televised address on Saturday evening, Pedro Sánchez said “It is important to strictly follow the rules for the departure of minors from tomorrow. If we act with prudence and the evolution continues to be positive, from May 2 outings for individual physical activity and walks with people with whom we live will be allowed”.

He also shared that, “The Council of Ministers will approve the Descaling Plan next Tuesday. A de-escalation that will be gradual, asymmetric and coordinated. We will advance at different speeds, but with the same rules, towards the new normal that will rule our lives until we have a vaccine”.

Western Australia begins relaxing “most extreme” lockdown measures

The state of Western Australia will begin relaxing some lockdown measures Monday, Premier Mark McGowan said on Twitter. Our State has seen remarkable results in the fight against COVID-19 – and while that fight will continue for some time yet, those results mean we can now cautiously adjust some of the most extreme of those restrictions. As of tomorrow, 27 April, based on expert health advice, the two-person limit on non-work indoor and outdoor gatherings will be adjusted, with the limit rising to 10 people. Additionally, the list of acceptable activities to do away from home has been expanded slightly. Everyone should continue to practise appropriate social distancing and stay home except for:

• Shopping for what you need, such as food or other necessary supplies

• Medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements

• Exercise, including outdoor personal training without shared equipment

• Training or University study, where remote learning is unavailable

• Childcare or school

• Work

• Non-contact recreational activities such as private picnics in the park, fishing, boating, hiking and camping − all in compliance with travel restrictions and the new 10-person rule.

• Home opens and displays village openings, with appropriate record-keeping and hygiene practices in place, and in compliance with the 10-person rule A maximum of 10 people will be allowed at weddings (an increase from the five-person limit), funerals, outdoor personal training (no shared equipment), the home opens and display village inspections as part of these changes. The new 10-person rule aligns Western Australia with South Australia. The two-person rule was adopted in WA going further than what was recommended at the time in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. All other restrictions will remain in place for now, and all public playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gym equipment to remain closed. These decisions are based on the best medical advice in the country and as outlined by National Cabinet restrictions could be in place for six months, but subject to regular review. Thank you again for doing such a great job so far.

China records 11 new cases of coronavirus infection

China reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus (5 imported cases and 6 indigenous cases) and no new deaths on Saturday, the National Health Commission announced. 48 patients were released from hospital after being cured. 779 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed from medical observation. Serious cases increased by 2.

In addition to the 11 confirmed cases, 30 new asymptomatic cases were reported. Some 1,000 asymptomatic patients are still under medical observation around the country. China previously did not include those patients not showing symptoms in some of its tallies.

The total number of confirmed cases to date is 82,827, the NHC said. Of those confirmed cases, 77,394 patients have recovered and been discharged.

The country’s official death toll stands at 4,632.

More than 217 Cuban healthcare professionals arrive South Africa in the fight against COVID-19

A specialized 🇨🇺 Cuban Medical Brigade will be arriving to South Africa 🇿🇦 to assist in the efforts against #Covid_19.

Cuba sent over 217 healthcare workers to South Africa on Saturday, to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuba’s ambassador to South Africa, Rodolfo Benítez Verson, said in a statement that:

A specialized Cuban Medical Brigade will be arriving at O.R.Tambo International Airport on Sunday 26 April 2020 at 23:59 hrs, in a special flight of South African Airways. The 217 Cuban Health professionals members of the Medical Brigade, which include Family Physicians, Epidemiologists, Biostatists, Healthcare Technology Engineers, Biotechnology experts, among other specialists, have being carefully selected so as to ensure great experience and knowledge in the planning, execution and management of clinical cases as well as the public health response. They will be deployed in different provinces of the country, in accordance with the strategic plans elaborated by the Department of Health. These times require cooperation and solidarity. If we act together, the propagation of the virus will be halted, in a faster and more cost-effective manner. At present time, Cuban Medical Brigades with more than 1 200 Health Professionals, are already deployed in 22 countries of different continents at their request, assisting in the fight against the coronavirus. The people and government of Cuba deeply value the very special and deep friendship with the government and people of South Africa and consider a duty to extend solidarity and support to ours brothers and sisters of this beautiful nation in this time of need. ! Be safe. Be smart Together, we will beat the coronavirus!

“Saturday Night Live” returns with Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Anthony Stephen Fauci an American physician and immunologist, jokingly said that if any actor was going to portray him on “Saturday Night Live,” he’d want Brad Pitt.

And on Saturday night, Fauci got his wish granted. In a surprise appearance, Brad Pitt portrayed Dr Fauci at the opening of Saturday’s “SNL,” which was produced remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brad Pitt as Fauci said, “First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic e-mails”.

Pitt’s Fauci then explained that there’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the coronavirus, and that “yes, the President has taken some liberties with our guidelines”. He then said he’d like to explain what President Trump was “trying to say.”

“And remember, let’s all keep an open mind,” Pitt’s Fauci said. The sketch then proceeded to show clips of Trump talking about the outbreak. The first had Trump saying that the country would have a vaccine “relatively soon.”

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast,” Pitt’s Fauci said. “But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

Watch the video here: