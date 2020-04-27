9 COVID-19 Updates From Around The World

Nigeria records 91 new coronavirus cases, total now 1,273

Nigeria has recorded 91 new cases of coronavirus and five new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections reported in the country to 1273.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its official Twitter on Sunday.

91 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 43-Lagos

8-Sokoto

6-Taraba

5-Kaduna

5-Gombe

3-Ondo

3-FCT

3-Edo

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

3-Bauchi

2-Osun

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Bayelsa

1-Ebonyi

1-Kebbi

As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239

Deaths: 40 pic.twitter.com/261wewYfEg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 26, 2020

***

WAEC debunks rumors of exam cancellation

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied canceling the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in 2020 as claimed by some social media posts. The council is also not refunding N22,500 to candidates for cancelling the examination.

WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, said in a statement that the council had only postponed the examination because of the Coronavirus pandemic and will reschedule once the public health scare goes away.

The statement reads:

Our attention has been drawn to a fake publication circulating in the social media that the West African Examinations Council had cancelled the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates in 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and was, therefore, set to refund N22,500.00 to candidates who had enrolled for the examination. WAEC, as an examining body in the sub-region, has not announced the cancellation of the examination; it only announced a postponement until normalcy is restored. The examination fee is N13,950.00 only, not N22,500.00. It is, therefore, not reasonable to refund candidates an amount higher than what they had paid to register for the examination. We wish to use this opportunity to reassure all registered candidates, schools and other stakeholders that once the situation returns to normal, the council will come up with a new international timetable for the conduct of the examination in the West African sub-region, after due consultations with relevant stakeholders. Candidates are, therefore, advised to disregard the publication and concentrate on studying hard for the examination.

RE: PURPORTED CANCELLATION OF THE WEST AFRICAN SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES (WASSCE), 2020 -PRESS RELEASE pic.twitter.com/b7bHBwdLlp — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) April 26, 2020

***

NCDC cries out over shortage of test kits

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday said it was “desperately” looking for more Ribonucleic acid (RNA) extraction kits to expand testing.

Director-General Chikwe Ihekweazu tweeted:

“We’re desperately looking for more RNA extraction kits as we expand our COVID-19 testing.”

We’re desperately looking for more RNA extraction kits as we expand #COVID19 testing Product: Total viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer) Manufacturers: Qiagen, ThermoFischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver etc. 📧: [email protected] — Chikwe Ihekweazu (@Chikwe_I) April 26, 2020

***

Buhari meets the Health Minister and NCDC DG on COVID-19 update and Kano’s strange deaths

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a briefing by Health Minister Osagie Ehanire and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director-General Chikwe Ihekweazu, on the latest development on Coronavirus and the ‘strange’ disease in Kano.

According to Punch, Ehanire revealed that the PTF presented to the President its advice and recommendations on way forward as regards the ongoing fight against the spread of the deadly virus. Ehanire also said the nation was winning the fight against the pandemic as all relevant health institutions had agreed to work together to achieve the desired goal of defeating the novel Coronavirus.

On Kano’s strange disease, which has killed many people, the minister said his ministry had been communicating with relevant agencies, including the Kano State Government with a view to addressing the health problem. Ihekweazu advised Nigerians against wasting their meager resources on the procurement of what he described as uncertified Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits.

***

House of Reps will resume plenary sessions on Tuesday

The House of Representative has slated Tuesday, April 28 to resume plenary sessions. This was contained in a memo dated April 26 and signed by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa.

According to the memo:

This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary sessions on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.00 am. Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption. COVID-19 Guidelines approved by the Federal Government and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

The memo however advised that staff and members’ aides are to work from home and to be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.

Announcement: This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10:00 am. pic.twitter.com/px8BOTChVm — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) April 26, 2020

***

Africa records 9,106 COVID-19 recoveries

As the world battles the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Africa has recorded 9,106 COVID-19 recoveries from its 30,329 confirmed cases in 52 African countries.

Data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), shows that as at 9 a.m. East African Time on April 26, the continent had recorded 1,374 COVID-19 deaths.

The breakdown of the cases by regions reveals that the Northern Africa region with 12,479 cases has the highest confirmed COVID-19 cases; Western region 7,373; Southern 4, 698; Eastern 3,127 and Central 2,652 cases.

Recoveries of COVID-19 patients by regions shows that the Northern Africa region with 3,361 cases has the highest COVID-19 recoveries; Western region 2,283; Southern 1,553; Eastern 1,076 and Central 833 recoveries. However, mortality figure by region, indicates that the Northern Africa region with 926 cases has the highest COVID-19 deaths; Western region 185; Southern 100; Eastern 71 and Central 92 deaths.

***

France’s daily COVID-19 deaths drop to 242

France reported a big fall in its coronavirus toll on Sunday, with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third from the previous day. The epidemic has now claimed 22,856 lives in the country since the beginning of March. According to reports from France 24, the number of deaths in hospitals was the lowest daily toll in five weeks. The lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to slow the spread of the virus has been in place in France since March 17 and is due to be lifted on May 11. ***

China says all hospitalized coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been discharged

China has announced that all the coronavirus patients in the city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the virus’s outbreak, have been discharged.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for China’s National Health Commission, Mi Feng said on Sunday;

With the joint effort of medical professionals from Wuhan and from around the country, by April 26, all hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have been cleared

***

The US reported more than 1,000 deaths on Sunday

At least 965,942 cases of coronavirus, including 54,883 related deaths have been reported in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University‘s tally. On Sunday, JHU reported 26,732 new cases and 1,092 deaths in the US.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases and those in the US military, veterans hospitals, and federal prisons.

Photo Credit: @Buharisallau | @ncdcgov