BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Movie Dates, Fancy Dinners & Lots of Fun! Here’s How Infinix matchmade 24 Couples in the Valentine #FindUrBae Campaign

26.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Infinix Mobility hosted the one of a kind campaign this year and it was Valentine’s campaign- ‘Findurbae’. Infinix started the campaign in January to help fans and customers find their ideal partner with the matchmaking theme for Valentine’s. Infinix Mobility received thousands of entries from the #findurbae hashtag on social media and it was not limited to one particular platform. People sent in entries from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and also its fans community Xclub.

After 3 weeks of running the campaign, Infinix selected their finalists with 48 people, matching making them into 24 couples in Lagos, Ibadan, Port-Harcourt and Abuja. The finalists from Lagos are Khadija Cole, Maureen Ogochukwu, Oluwaseun Oyeyiola, Lovette Nye, October Stephen, Doreen Precious, Enyi Ovwe, Onose Rison, Alfred Edi, Adedeji Oluwatosin, Nnamdi Esoma, Ebere Adina and Ugochukwu Chikezie.

The finalists in Lagos were treated to a classy romantic Valentine’s dinner date at Protea hotel, Isaac John, Ikeja Lagos. The finalists went on their first date and they were treated to a full course meal served at the prestigious Protea hotel’s restaurant. Infinix also treated the 10 other finalists from 3 other cities to a movie date, watching a romantic movie at the cinema with their Ideal partners from the campaign.

See pictures of how Infinix celebrated Valentine’s Day with #Findurbae’s matched couples:

Conference hall, Protea Hotel, Isaac John Ikeja, Lagos

Findurbae couples at the Valentine’s Dinner Date in Lagos

Findurbae Couples on Movie Date in Abuja

Findurbae Couples in Ibadan on their Valentine’s Movie Date.

——————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija