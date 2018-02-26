BellaNaija

Cupid Night: TBoy redefines the art of Partying with a Valentine themed Private Show

February 16th, 2018 will go down as a memorable one for all who were in attendance at TBoy‘s Valentine soiree which he themed Cupid NightIn addition to celebrating the season of love, the event proved to be a fantastic platform for Tboy’s fans to meet him up close and personal, as well as socialize with each other.

The billionaire minds enterprise front-runner treated those present to a premium live performance of his hit singles (Whine, Kilofe, Jeje, Monica) with the assistance of the supersonic Music Heart Live Band.  Winners of the Tboy challenge on social media also smiled to the bank that day as a total sum of  200 thousand Naira was presented to them as the prize for the competition which ran over a period of weeks.

With over 100 people present, everyone had a super fun time eating and drinking various assortments of chops and cocktails, as Celebrity comedian Ebiye transitioned the event with his rib-crackers. Other celebrities who came out to support the event included Jekwu the stylist, Amazing Klef, Atela amongst others.

Vibe.ng, Trace TV, Galaxy TV  PlanetTv and Tooxclusive were also available as media partners; covering the party and the lavish after-party which took place at Cubana Night Club in Victoria Island Lagos.

Cupid Night is one of the seasonal party brands by Tboy that is expected to happen periodically to both promote his art while creating a fun environment for friends and family to socialize and network. To be a part of future editions, please follow TBoy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

For bookings, please contact booktboybme@gmail.com or call 08137431587.

For PR and media inquiries, please contact clintonagoh@gmail.com

Experience TBoy’s Cupid Night in the following pictures below:

