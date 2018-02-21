Bridge Clinic Fertility Centre wants to debunk the Myths of Infertility! Don’t Miss the Welcome Forum on Saturday, Feb. 24th

Since 1999, Bridge Clinic has been playing a pioneering role in fertility treatment in Nigeria and offering fertility services on the same level of quality as the best European International Clinics/IVF Centers- Prof. Zech in Europe, one of the world’s largest providers of assisted conception services). We provide couples with assisted conception services and we have a success rate of 42% and 2353 babies born and still counting.

This February Welcome Forum serves as a platform for interested participants to engage Fertility Consultants, get educated on lifestyle changes, treatment options and have their questions answered.

Attendance is free but seats are limited.

Date: Saturday, 24th February 2018

Time: 10.00 am

Venues:

Lagos: 66, Oduduwa Way, Ikeja G.R.A Lagos.

Abuja: Plot 723 CAD, Zone B04, Umaru Dikko Street, Off Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi.

Port Harcourt– 41A Evo Road, G.R.A Phase 1, Port Harcourt.

