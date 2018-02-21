BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Bridge Clinic Fertility Centre wants to debunk the Myths of Infertility! Don’t Miss the Welcome Forum on Saturday, Feb. 24th

21.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Since 1999, Bridge Clinic has been playing a pioneering role in fertility treatment in Nigeria and offering fertility services on the same level of quality as the best European International Clinics/IVF Centers- Prof. Zech in Europe, one of the world’s largest providers of assisted conception services). We provide couples with assisted conception services and we have a success rate of 42% and 2353 babies born and still counting.  

This February Welcome Forum serves as a platform for interested participants to engage Fertility Consultants, get educated on lifestyle changes, treatment options and have their questions answered.

Attendance is free but seats are limited.

Date: Saturday, 24th February 2018
Time: 10.00 am
Venues:
Lagos: 66, Oduduwa Way, Ikeja G.R.A Lagos.
Abuja: Plot 723 CAD, Zone B04, Umaru Dikko Street, Off Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi.
Port Harcourt41A Evo Road, G.R.A Phase 1, Port Harcourt.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija