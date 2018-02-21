House on the Rock invites you to its Annual Women Conference themed Become H.E.R – Healed, Empowered, Restored | Saturday, Feb. 24th

It’s that time of the year again when women come together from all walks of life, regardless of their age, marital or employment status; for an empowering, refreshing and enriching time at the House On The Rock Annual Women’s Retreat themed “BECOME H.E.R” – Healed, Empowered & Restored.

Date: Saturday, February 24th, 2018.

Time: 8.00 am – 5. 00 pm.

Venue: The Rock Cathedral, Lekki.

The retreat provides the perfect place for connecting with amazing like-minded people to share meaningful experiences, make friends, laugh, pray, unburden and let your hair down in God’s presence, as we worship, receive fresh insight and direction for our lives over lunch. This year’s retreat will address everything you need to BECOME H.E.R. – healed, empowered, and restored – the woman God created you to be. The Sessions include:

Become You

This session will help you discover your purpose, tap into your passion, skills and gifting to chart your life’s course. You will see the important part you play in the big picture of God’s eternal plan, receive fresh insight to fulfill God’s ordained destiny for your life and redefine who you are by God’s standard.

Become Productive

This will give you a practical hands-on approach to goal setting, prioritizing & time management for ultimate productivity that will make your life count.

Become Financially Stable

This teaches financial management, planning, budgeting, debt management and great decision making to become financially stable.

Become More Like Him

This will encourage you to deepen your walk with God and be more intimate with Him so that you become more like Him and reign victorious in life.

If you feel like you’re all alone and no one else understands where you are in life, let alone talk about what you’re going through; perhaps you feel trapped or caged with no way out of that health, relational, financial, family or personal problem and you often ask the question – “will that change ever come and my desires in life be fulfilled?” Good news! There are several breakaway workshop sessions designed to address all aspects of being a woman:

Arrows Fashioned (Parenting in the 21st Century)

Single, Sassy & Successful (Singles 35+)

Exceptional Children (Guiding Strong Willed Children)

Chosen Children (Special Needs Children)

Who’s Next? (Waiting on the Fruit of the Womb)

The Next Level (Inspiration & motivation to remain excited about life)

Single Again (Widowed, Divorced & Separated)

Bonded not Bound (Building a Successful Marriage)

His Princess (Overcoming rejection; verbal, emotional & physical abuse)

It’s My Time (Victory over delays, disappointment and depression)

Single (Under 35)

Registration is required for attendance with a donation of N3, 000.00 towards lunch. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER or go to www.houseontherock.org.ng.

Alternatively, donations can be made to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

Account Name: House On The Rock.

Account number: 0000705832;

Or at the Information Centre on service days at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki. Kindly send proof of payment and name (First name & Last name) via WhatsApp (08080827723)

Please note that registration closes on Thursday February 22nd, 2018. Accreditation will also commence at 8.00 am on the day of the programme.

Be encouraged to do all to get the needed balance in life – indulge yourself, be selfish and take the day off the home, children and husband (if that is the case) and invest in yourself as you unwind with people just like you.

Join us for our “girls’ time out” and BECOME H.E.R.

———————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content