Meet the Latest Fashion Brand in Town! Diosa Virtuosa showcases First Collection themed ‘The Goddess Collection’

It was a night of many beautiful moments filled with glitz and glamour as Abuja based fashion brand Diosa Virtuosa showcased her first set of English and traditional wears themed “The Goddess Collection” on the 18th of February at the Sportekally Funny2 Comedy meets Fashion Event.

Diosa Virtuosa, a new high-end fashion brand, is setup to serve fashion-forward and stylish women who appreciate quality and comfort. The event which held at the Congress Hall of The Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja had the high and mighty of the Abuja political class, celebrities and notable personalities in attendance like Kenneth Okonkwo, Charles Awurum, Buchi, Jaywon, Ex-BBnaija housemate Kemen, Samson Siasia, Klint Da Drunk, Josh2Funny, Empress Njamah including the host, Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo who was styled by Diosa Virtuosa.

Nigerian music stars Jaywon and Faze were also on ground to serenade the attendees. The CEO, Julia Higgins Peters revealed in an interview with Ignitz TV that the mission of Diosa Virtuosa which means “The Virtuous Goddess” is to bring out the goddess in every woman. Check out amazing moments from the event!

You can reach Diosa Virtuosa at House 8b, Thaba Tseka street, Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria Or call 08183004860

