Connect with us

BN TV Music

Jaywon's "This Year" Remix feat. Shaffy Bello & Loud Urban Choir Is the 2025 You Need

BN TV Cuisine

Remrem Shows Us How to Make Sweet, Healthy Zobo with Zero Sugar

BN TV Music

Fave Delivers an Emotionally Charged Live Perfomance of "Complicated"

BN TV Cuisine

You've Got to Try Ivan Eats' Bangers & Mash with Onion Gravy – It's Absolutely Delicious!

BN TV Music

Ntokozo Mbambo Takes Worship to New Heights in "Glory Overflow" Live Performance

BN TV Cuisine

Make Meatpie the Kikifoodies Way with This Easy Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Fireboy DML & Seun Kuti in the Captivating "Ecstasy" Video

BN TV Music

Pastor Emmanuel Iren & 121 Selah Celebrate Love, Freedom and Faith in "Sing Over Me"

BN TV Cuisine

This Sunday, Embrace Healthier Living with Zeelicious Foods' Cabbage & Kale Stew

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Adedimeji Lateef Discusses Producing "Lisabi" & His Love Story with Mo Bimpe on #WithChude

BN TV

Jaywon’s “This Year” Remix feat. Shaffy Bello & Loud Urban Choir Is the 2025 You Need

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Whether you’ve found your anthem for 2025 or not, Jaywon has one for you. The remix of his popular New Year song, “This Year,” features the soulful Loud Urban Choir and the ever-charismatic actress Shaffy Bello.

In this uplifting version, the Loud Urban Choir infuses their unique style, delivering goosebump-worthy harmonies with their sonorous voices. Jaywon’s verse comes in with heartfelt declarations: “My promotion this year, my engagement this year, yes, I’m getting married this year.”

Adding a touch of elegance and depth, Shaffy Bello steps in with a spoken-word verse, radiating encouragement and hope. With her signature flair, she reflects on the lessons of the past year, urging listeners to let go of challenges and embrace the light ahead. Her words are a beautiful reminder to make this song a declaration of brighter days, filled with love, kindness, and renewal.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php