Jaywon’s “This Year” Remix feat. Shaffy Bello & Loud Urban Choir Is the 2025 You Need

Whether you’ve found your anthem for 2025 or not, Jaywon has one for you. The remix of his popular New Year song, “This Year,” features the soulful Loud Urban Choir and the ever-charismatic actress Shaffy Bello.

In this uplifting version, the Loud Urban Choir infuses their unique style, delivering goosebump-worthy harmonies with their sonorous voices. Jaywon’s verse comes in with heartfelt declarations: “My promotion this year, my engagement this year, yes, I’m getting married this year.”

Adding a touch of elegance and depth, Shaffy Bello steps in with a spoken-word verse, radiating encouragement and hope. With her signature flair, she reflects on the lessons of the past year, urging listeners to let go of challenges and embrace the light ahead. Her words are a beautiful reminder to make this song a declaration of brighter days, filled with love, kindness, and renewal.

Watch below