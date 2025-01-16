Don Jazzy Shows Off His Effortless Style in South Africa—See Photos

It’s not every day you’ll find Don Jazzy in the studio crafting hits with Johnny Drille or the Mavin crew. Sometimes, he’s out and about, showing off his effortless style—and this time, he’s doing just that in South Africa.

In a recent Instagram post, the Mavin Records boss shared a series of photos looking effortlessly stylish. Don Jazzy stepped out in a tailored grey trousers paired with a sleek black-and-white checkered polo shirt. He completed the look with a polished wristwatch, a subtle stud earring, and jewellery on his wrist and neck, the latter peeking just slightly from under his shirt collar.

To finish off, he added a pair of dark shades, embodying all the boss vibes we know him for.

Check out more photos below