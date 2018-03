It was all about love at the premiere of the highly anticipated Nollywood movie The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.

Trybes TV was at the event and they caught up with the cast of the film and a few stars who came out to support their colleagues.

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel stars Rachel Oniga, Zainab Balogun, Toni Tones, Jide Kosoko, Kenneth Okoli, Kemi Lala Akindoju and much more.

Watch