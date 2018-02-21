BellaNaija

BN Spotlight: Kerry Washington & Eva Longoria at the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards

21.02.2018

Movie stars Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria were gorgeous at the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday (February 20) in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was held to celebrate excellence in film, TV and short-form costume design.

For the event, Kerry Washington was a floral delight in a Dolce&Gabbana dress from the brand’s Spring 2018 collection. Her beauty look was a simply and glamorous combo of nude accents and a rouge lip.

Mum-to-be Eva Longoria was all smiles in a pale pink satin ensemble that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

See more photos below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown | Christopher Polk | Stefanie Keenan

