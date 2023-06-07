Connect with us

See This Week's Nonnegotiables for Your Work Wardrobe

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L A Y A L (@layaltinubu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Germina (@germinous)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamu McPherson (@tamumcpherson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharron Clear (@arrayoffaces)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Sylvia (@sylvianduka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esi Asare Anderson (@esianderson)

